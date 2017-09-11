I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

Agent Mino Raiola has spoken out against AC Milan's CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli, saying "I do not believe in their project".
Fassone named Raiola as a reason for the delay in goalkeeper and teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, signing a new contract with the club in July.
Italy international Donnarumma eventually signed a new contract at San Siro, but Raiola took the opportunity to make his feelings clear about Milan's new chiefs, who endured a difficult Sunday after the 4-1 loss to Lazio in Serie A.
"I have nothing personal against them, but the problem is I do not believe in their project," Raiola told RaiSport.
Raiola also risked upsetting Juventus supporters by suggesting that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala should leave the Italian champions.
The 23-year-old playmaker joined Juve from Palermo in June 2015 and was instrumental in the Bianconeri's successful defence of the Serie A title last season.
"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve," said Raiola. "He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.
"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."
|Palace were the better team, admits Burnley boss Dyche
|Ancelotti has signed contract with Chinese club, claims Basler
|Bundesliga history-maker Steinhaus ´relieved´ after landmark moment
|Liverpool hopeful over Ings after early withdrawal
|Parish calls for unity at Palace as pressure mounts on De Boer
|Clement urges patience with ´quality player´ Sanches
|Swansea vulnerable with zonal marking, says Newcastle match-winner Lascelles
|Montella unhappy with Milan capitulation
|Milan failed to see Aubameyang potential - Maldini
|Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 1: Sanches shackled as Magpies win without Benitez
|Joao Mario determined to build on Inter´s positive start
|Lazio 4 AC Milan 1: Hat-trick hero Immobile takes centre stage
|De Boer on the brink as Palace suffer worst start in Premier League history
|Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche
|Dortmund captain Schmelzer out for six weeks
|Palace will get what we deserve, De Boer claims
|Seri speaks out over collapsed Barcelona transfer
|´Scary´ PSG must challenge in Champions League - Henry
|I´ve coached no better guys than Matic – Mourinho
|Van Dijk to regain fitness with Southampton reserves outing
|Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0: Early Wood strike piles pressure on De Boer
|Mendy would have rejected Chelsea, Monaco VP reveals
|Juventus without Khedira and Marchisio for Barcelona clash
|Inter 2 SPAL 0: Spalletti makes it three wins in a row
|Ronaldo ´the best in the world´, says Zidane
|Benitez to miss Newcastle´s Swansea trip after surgery
|Neymar no longer playing with the best at PSG, claims Wenger
|Effenberg: Lewandowski should go to PSG or Barcelona
|Valverde hails ´extraordinary´ Messi
|Fernandez hopes Messi signs contract ´soon´
|MLS Review: Toronto secure play-off place, Orlando win
|Fernandez defends Bartomeu and calls for calm
|Valverde happy to be ahead of Real Madrid
|It is not done - Iniesta clears up Barcelona contract confusion
|Coutinho could return against Sevilla, Klopp confirms
|Kane admits flukey first goal was unintended
|Mourinho backs Lukaku after costly miss
|Suarez accepts striking struggles in Barca romp
|Favre delighted with ´wonderful´ Seri
|Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0: Messi hat-trick opens up four-point LaLiga advantage over Madrid
|Hummels expects positive reaction from Bayern
|Bayern lacked focus - Ancelotti
|Dybala can match Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar - Allegri
|Silva encouraged by steely Watford
|I seem to get involved in handshake issues – Hughes bemused by Mourinho snub
|Allegri concerned by Chievo shot tally
|Dybala switches focus to Barca after Chievo win
|Only one team tried to win - Mourinho frustrated by Stoke approach
|Mane apologises for ´accidental collision´ with Ederson
|Leeds close gap to Cardiff, while Sunderland lose again
|Moreno delighted with Coutinho´s Liverpool stay
|Everton ´too weak´ in Tottenham loss - Koeman
|Hoffenheim 2 Bayern Munich 0: Ancelotti´s men succumb to in-form Uth double
|Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2: Choupo-Moting double holds wasteful visitors
|Pochettino heaps praise on Tottenham centurion Kane
|We all expect a lot from him - Spalletti thrilled to keep Perisic
|Dembele named on bench for Barcelona derby clash
|Valencia stalemate Atletico´s best display of the season, says Simeone
|You must win against 10 men - Bosz bemused by Dortmund failure
|Juventus 3 Chievo 0: Allegri´s men enjoy winning Barca warm-up
|Hughton lauds decisive Gross double
|Weigl returns as Sancho makes Dortmund bow
|Morata urges Chelsea fans to scrap controversial new chant
|De Bruyne´s Manchester City masterclass delights Guardiola
|Howe takes responsibility as Bournemouth´s dismal run continues
|Wenger backs Sanchez to win over Arsenal boo-boys after jeers on home return
|Shakespeare rues ´big moments´ going against Leicester after Chelsea loss
|Nice 4 Monaco 0: Balotelli inspired as champions´ winning run shudders to a halt
|Zidane calm despite Real Madrid´s Benzema injury blow
|Bravo still hopeful Man City can strike Sanchez deal
|Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men frustrated in stalemate
|Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 0: Sanchez given frosty Emirates return after Welbeck inspires victory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Brom 1: Gross double secures historic win
|Everton 0 Tottenham 3: Kane scores 100th Spurs goal as Pochettino´s side run riot
|Southampton 0 Watford 2: Silva´s solid start goes on after south-coast win
|Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2: Morata, Kante keep up winning run
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0: Bosz´s men fail to make most of dominance against 10 men
|Benzema could miss up to six weeks with hamstring injury
|Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal
|Guardiola unsure over contentious Mane dismissal
|Klopp: Mane red decisive... and wrong!
|It was the revenge of some Sheikh – Van Gaal unimpressed by Neymar´s PSG switch
|Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0: Aguero, Jesus & Sane punish Mane red
|Bilic disheartened by failed pursuits of Carvalho and Gomes
|Real Madrid 1 Levante 1: Zidane rotations fail, Marcelo sent off as champions draw again
|Montella counting on Biglia performance in Lazio return
|Concern for Man City´s Ederson after Mane challenge
|Aguero, Yorke, Drogba & the Premier League´s leading non-European goalscorers
|Aguero becomes Premier League´s top-scoring non-European
|With my head in the noose, they went behind my back – Van Gaal still furious with United
|Bale benched as Theo makes first LaLiga start for Real Madrid
|Ribery sees Kroos quality in Bayern team-mate Rudy
|Conte backs Zappacosta to rise to Chelsea challenge
|Lukaku could challenge Rooney´s Man Utd record, says Hughes
|Saha: Terrifying United side best since Ferguson
|Cavani: It can get even better with Neymar and Mbappe
|Liverpool-bound Keita injured in Leipzig win
|Points over style for Mourinho´s Man United
|Klopp: No problem with Coutinho as he wanted Barca not Everton
|Emery lauds Mbappe after goalscoring debut
|Wenger claims Arsenal can win Premier League title