I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

Agent Mino Raiola has spoken out against AC Milan's CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli, saying "I do not believe in their project".

Fassone named Raiola as a reason for the delay in goalkeeper and teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, signing a new contract with the club in July.

Italy international Donnarumma eventually signed a new contract at San Siro, but Raiola took the opportunity to make his feelings clear about Milan's new chiefs, who endured a difficult Sunday after the 4-1 loss to Lazio in Serie A.

"I have nothing personal against them, but the problem is I do not believe in their project," Raiola told RaiSport.

Raiola also risked upsetting Juventus supporters by suggesting that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala should leave the Italian champions.

The 23-year-old playmaker joined Juve from Palermo in June 2015 and was instrumental in the Bianconeri's successful defence of the Serie A title last season.

"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve," said Raiola. "He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."