I don´t believe in Milan project – Raiola

11 September 2017 00:18

Agent Mino Raiola has spoken out against AC Milan's CEO Marco Fassone and director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli, saying "I do not believe in their project".

Fassone named Raiola as a reason for the delay in goalkeeper and teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, signing a new contract with the club in July.

Italy international Donnarumma eventually signed a new contract at San Siro, but Raiola took the opportunity to make his feelings clear about Milan's new chiefs, who endured a difficult Sunday after the 4-1 loss to Lazio in Serie A.

"I have nothing personal against them, but the problem is I do not believe in their project," Raiola told RaiSport.

Raiola also risked upsetting Juventus supporters by suggesting that Argentine forward Paulo Dybala should leave the Italian champions.

The 23-year-old playmaker joined Juve from Palermo in June 2015 and was instrumental in the Bianconeri's successful defence of the Serie A title last season.

"I think Dybala will eventually leave Juve," said Raiola. "He has to go to a team where he gets into a project that is already suitable for him.

"For him it is difficult now to enter a reformed Barcelona, but he would do well at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea."

