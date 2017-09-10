MLS Review: Toronto secure play-off place, Orlando win

Toronto continued their fine form to secure a place in the MLS play-offs, while Orlando City ended their winless run on Saturday.
A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Eastern Conference leaders Toronto to a 4-0 win at home to the San Jose Earthquakes.
The win was Toronto's fifth straight, and Greg Vanney's men are now assured of a spot in the play-offs.
Victor Vazquez opened the scoring for Toronto in the first half before his pass put Altidore through, the United States international making no mistake with his finish for his 50th MLS goal.
When you're shining too bright @JozyAltidore doubles the lead!#TFCLive | #TORvSJ pic.twitter.com/Phx3fxFDKc— Toronto FC (@torontofc) September 9, 2017
Altidore headed in the hosts' third at BMO Field before Jonathan Osorio struck from 20 yards in the 66th minute.
Making matters worse for the Earthquakes – who are seventh in the Western Conference – Darwin Ceren was sent off.
Orlando City ended an eight-match winless league run with a 2-1 victory at DC United, despite being reduced to nine men.
First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Giles Barnes had Orlando in control before substitute Servando Carrasco was sent off with 11 minutes remaining.
Kofi Opare managed to pull a goal back for DC, but they were beaten despite Orlando going down to nine men when Seb Hines saw red late on.
There it is! The boys take three points thanks to a gritty defensive performance and two goals! #DCvORL pic.twitter.com/ORl1dYkwp9— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) September 10, 2017
The Portland Timbers climbed to the top of the Western Conference after a Diego Valeri goal saw them past New York City 1-0.
Elsewhere, Nemanja Nikolic cancelled out Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal as Chicago Fire and the New York Red Bulls drew 1-1.
New England Revolution edged Montreal Impact 1-0, while Minnesota United and Philadelphia Union played out a 1-1 draw.
The Vancouver Whitecaps recorded an entertaining 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids got past Houston Dynamo 1-0.
|Fernandez hopes Messi signs contract ´soon´
|MLS Review: Toronto secure play-off place, Orlando win
|Fernandez defends Bartomeu and calls for calm
|Valverde happy to be ahead of Real Madrid
|It is not done - Iniesta clears up Barcelona contract confusion
|Coutinho could return against Sevilla, Klopp confirms
|Kane admits flukey first goal was unintended
|Mourinho backs Lukaku after costly miss
|Suarez accepts striking struggles in Barca romp
|Favre delighted with ´wonderful´ Seri
|Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0: Messi hat-trick opens up four-point LaLiga advantage over Madrid
|Hummels expects positive reaction from Bayern
|Bayern lacked focus - Ancelotti
|Dybala can match Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar - Allegri
|Silva encouraged by steely Watford
|I seem to get involved in handshake issues – Hughes bemused by Mourinho snub
|Allegri concerned by Chievo shot tally
|Dybala switches focus to Barca after Chievo win
|Only one team tried to win - Mourinho frustrated by Stoke approach
|Mane apologises for ´accidental collision´ with Ederson
|Leeds close gap to Cardiff, while Sunderland lose again
|Moreno delighted with Coutinho´s Liverpool stay
|Everton ´too weak´ in Tottenham loss - Koeman
|Hoffenheim 2 Bayern Munich 0: Ancelotti´s men succumb to in-form Uth double
|Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2: Choupo-Moting double holds wasteful visitors
|Pochettino heaps praise on Tottenham centurion Kane
|We all expect a lot from him - Spalletti thrilled to keep Perisic
|Dembele named on bench for Barcelona derby clash
|Valencia stalemate Atletico´s best display of the season, says Simeone
|You must win against 10 men - Bosz bemused by Dortmund failure
|Juventus 3 Chievo 0: Allegri´s men enjoy winning Barca warm-up
|Hughton lauds decisive Gross double
|Weigl returns as Sancho makes Dortmund bow
|Morata urges Chelsea fans to scrap controversial new chant
|De Bruyne´s Manchester City masterclass delights Guardiola
|Howe takes responsibility as Bournemouth´s dismal run continues
|Wenger backs Sanchez to win over Arsenal boo-boys after jeers on home return
|Shakespeare rues ´big moments´ going against Leicester after Chelsea loss
|Nice 4 Monaco 0: Balotelli inspired as champions´ winning run shudders to a halt
|Zidane calm despite Real Madrid´s Benzema injury blow
|Bravo still hopeful Man City can strike Sanchez deal
|Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men frustrated in stalemate
|Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 0: Sanchez given frosty Emirates return after Welbeck inspires victory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Brom 1: Gross double secures historic win
|Everton 0 Tottenham 3: Kane scores 100th Spurs goal as Pochettino´s side run riot
|Southampton 0 Watford 2: Silva´s solid start goes on after south-coast win
|Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2: Morata, Kante keep up winning run
|Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0: Bosz´s men fail to make most of dominance against 10 men
|Benzema could miss up to six weeks with hamstring injury
|Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal
|Guardiola unsure over contentious Mane dismissal
|Klopp: Mane red decisive... and wrong!
|It was the revenge of some Sheikh – Van Gaal unimpressed by Neymar´s PSG switch
|Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0: Aguero, Jesus & Sane punish Mane red
|Bilic disheartened by failed pursuits of Carvalho and Gomes
|Real Madrid 1 Levante 1: Zidane rotations fail, Marcelo sent off as champions draw again
|Montella counting on Biglia performance in Lazio return
|Concern for Man City´s Ederson after Mane challenge
|Aguero, Yorke, Drogba & the Premier League´s leading non-European goalscorers
|Aguero becomes Premier League´s top-scoring non-European
|With my head in the noose, they went behind my back – Van Gaal still furious with United
|Bale benched as Theo makes first LaLiga start for Real Madrid
|Ribery sees Kroos quality in Bayern team-mate Rudy
|Conte backs Zappacosta to rise to Chelsea challenge
|Lukaku could challenge Rooney´s Man Utd record, says Hughes
|Saha: Terrifying United side best since Ferguson
|Cavani: It can get even better with Neymar and Mbappe
|Liverpool-bound Keita injured in Leipzig win
|Points over style for Mourinho´s Man United
|Klopp: No problem with Coutinho as he wanted Barca not Everton
|Emery lauds Mbappe after goalscoring debut
|Wenger claims Arsenal can win Premier League title
|Mbappe revels in debut PSG goal
|Mangala in from the cold at Manchester City as Kompany resumes familiar toil
|We shook hands - Guardiola laments Sancho´s Manchester City exit
|Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani fire PSG to their best Ligue 1 start
|Derby County 5 Hull City 0: Vydra and Johnson double up in emphatic victory
|Metz 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Mbappe delivers on debut after Assou-Ekotto red
|Albertini challenges Donnarumma to match Buffon´s Italy achievements
|Embarrassed Montpellier apologise for shirt-printing error
|Mbappe to make PSG debut alongside Neymar
|Sampdoria-Roma postponed after weather alert
|Albertini urges Milan to make no excuses and target title
|Huddersfield´s Wagner wins Premier League manager of the month
|Shakespeare wants silver lining to Silva signing saga
|Valverde baffled by Barca critics
|Shakespeare hails Mahrez professionalism after failed Leicester exit
|Atleti fans enthused by Simeone, Griezmann and Saul renewals
|Liverpool need a ´100 per cent performance´ against City, says Klopp
|De Boer unconcerned by mounting Palace pressure
|Closing transfer window early a risk to some Premier League clubs, warns Mourinho
|Zero chance - Guardiola shoots down Sanchez-Sterling swap deal
|Manchester United target Perisic signs new Inter deal
|Conte dodges Costa Fener talk, labels Barkley medical rumours ´ridiculous´
|Competition is key for busy Liverpool, says Klopp
|Mourinho accuses Pereira of lack of fight after Valencia move
|Hazard set for Chelsea return at Leicester
|Zidane can´t imagine LaLiga without Barcelona
|Manchester City hit by latest Kompany calf blow
|Perez happy to have Ronaldo and Bale at Real Madrid
|Bundesliga should copy Premier League window, says Ancelotti
|Liverpool leave out Coutinho for Manchester City clash
|Real Madrid fans can say what they like about Bale – Zidane
|Allegri waiting to draw conclusions on Juve progress
|No guarantees for Muller from Bayern boss Ancelotti
|Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan
|Pochettino wants no Aurier disruption to Spurs dynamic
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola emerges from busy window with reputation on the line
|I have a perfect squad - Spalletti expects Inter improvement
|It´s just clicked – Rashford relishing Lukaku partnership
|LaLiga in talks regarding overseas matches
|FIFA opens proceedings against England´s Alli
|Bayern exit still tempting for Ribery
|Ronaldo certain to win fifth Ballon d´Or, says Salgado
|Fenerbahce strike loan deal for Tottenham forward Janssen
|Ibrahimovic loved being hit by a box – Clement
|Perez: I would´ve tried to sign Messi at Madrid
|Isco renewal is a done deal – Perez
|Ronaldo from ´another planet´, says Zidane
|Wenger wants FFP rules scrapped
|Football´s loss is golf´s gain as Schauffele shines on PGA Tour