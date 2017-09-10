Related

Article

Milan failed to see Aubameyang potential - Maldini

10 September 2017 19:13

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini admitted that transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has exceeded all expectations the club had of him when he came through the youth ranks at San Siro.

Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang wanted to rejoin Milan before the transfer window closed, according to Rossoneri director Massimiliano Mirabelli, and Maldini revealed the Gabon international "loves Milan".

But the Bundesliga outfit refused all approaches for the 29-year-old and Maldini indicated that Aubameyang's stock may have risen beyond the point at which a return to his first professional club is possible.

After signing professional terms with Milan in 2008, Aubameyang spent time on loan at Dijon, Lille, Monaco and Saint-Etienne, before joining the latter in 2011 and then moving to Dortmund in 2013.

In an interview with Bild, Maldini said: "Auba has reached a level I would never have expected and Milan did not expect it.

"At that time it was hard for young players, the team was just too strong. It was the right decision to leave.

"I am very happy for him and have met him recently and said he surprised me. He loves Milan, but he is also quite expensive now."

When asked about the biggest story of the transfer window, Maldini said Neymar's €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was about more than the Brazilian's goalscoring talents.

"The market has changed," said the former Italy captain. "Neymar is worth it.

"You don't buy him only for what he does on the pitch. He is a brand.

"Paris wanted to show everyone they could get him, Cristiano Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi."

Sponsored links

Sunday 10 September

19:13 Milan failed to see Aubameyang potential - Maldini
18:52 Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 1: Sanches shackled as Magpies win without Benitez
18:25 Joao Mario determined to build on Inter´s positive start
17:58 Lazio 4 AC Milan 1: Hat-trick hero Immobile takes centre stage
17:37 De Boer on the brink as Palace suffer worst start in Premier League history
17:15 Heaton suffers dislocated shoulder, confirms Dyche
17:09 Dortmund captain Schmelzer out for six weeks
17:07 Palace will get what we deserve, De Boer claims
17:06 Seri speaks out over collapsed Barcelona transfer
16:52 ´Scary´ PSG must challenge in Champions League - Henry
16:49 I´ve coached no better guys than Matic – Mourinho
16:36 Van Dijk to regain fitness with Southampton reserves outing
16:30 Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0: Early Wood strike piles pressure on De Boer
16:20 Mendy would have rejected Chelsea, Monaco VP reveals
15:48 Juventus without Khedira and Marchisio for Barcelona clash
14:42 Inter 2 SPAL 0: Spalletti makes it three wins in a row
13:56 Ronaldo ´the best in the world´, says Zidane
13:16 Benitez to miss Newcastle´s Swansea trip after surgery
12:26 Neymar no longer playing with the best at PSG, claims Wenger
11:51 Effenberg: Lewandowski should go to PSG or Barcelona
10:29 Valverde hails ´extraordinary´ Messi
08:54 Fernandez hopes Messi signs contract ´soon´
07:08 MLS Review: Toronto secure play-off place, Orlando win
03:27 Fernandez defends Bartomeu and calls for calm
02:48 Valverde happy to be ahead of Real Madrid
01:06 It is not done - Iniesta clears up Barcelona contract confusion
00:41 Coutinho could return against Sevilla, Klopp confirms
00:16 Kane admits flukey first goal was unintended

Saturday 9 September

23:49 Mourinho backs Lukaku after costly miss
23:36 Suarez accepts striking struggles in Barca romp
23:17 Favre delighted with ´wonderful´ Seri
22:46 Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0: Messi hat-trick opens up four-point LaLiga advantage over Madrid
22:42 Hummels expects positive reaction from Bayern
22:32 Bayern lacked focus - Ancelotti
21:54 Dybala can match Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar - Allegri
21:36 Silva encouraged by steely Watford
21:32 I seem to get involved in handshake issues – Hughes bemused by Mourinho snub
21:21 Allegri concerned by Chievo shot tally
21:16 Dybala switches focus to Barca after Chievo win
21:12 Only one team tried to win - Mourinho frustrated by Stoke approach
21:03 Mane apologises for ´accidental collision´ with Ederson
20:49 Leeds close gap to Cardiff, while Sunderland lose again
20:45 Moreno delighted with Coutinho´s Liverpool stay
20:33 Everton ´too weak´ in Tottenham loss - Koeman
20:26 Hoffenheim 2 Bayern Munich 0: Ancelotti´s men succumb to in-form Uth double
20:26 Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2: Choupo-Moting double holds wasteful visitors
20:20 Pochettino heaps praise on Tottenham centurion Kane
20:17 We all expect a lot from him - Spalletti thrilled to keep Perisic
20:09 Dembele named on bench for Barcelona derby clash
20:02 Valencia stalemate Atletico´s best display of the season, says Simeone
20:00 You must win against 10 men - Bosz bemused by Dortmund failure
19:51 Juventus 3 Chievo 0: Allegri´s men enjoy winning Barca warm-up
19:48 Hughton lauds decisive Gross double
19:34 Weigl returns as Sancho makes Dortmund bow
19:30 Morata urges Chelsea fans to scrap controversial new chant
19:15 De Bruyne´s Manchester City masterclass delights Guardiola
19:12 Howe takes responsibility as Bournemouth´s dismal run continues
19:06 Wenger backs Sanchez to win over Arsenal boo-boys after jeers on home return
19:01 Shakespeare rues ´big moments´ going against Leicester after Chelsea loss
18:55 Nice 4 Monaco 0: Balotelli inspired as champions´ winning run shudders to a halt
18:39 Zidane calm despite Real Madrid´s Benzema injury blow
18:36 Bravo still hopeful Man City can strike Sanchez deal
18:06 Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s men frustrated in stalemate
18:03 Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 0: Sanchez given frosty Emirates return after Welbeck inspires victory
18:01 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 West Brom 1: Gross double secures historic win
17:53 Everton 0 Tottenham 3: Kane scores 100th Spurs goal as Pochettino´s side run riot
17:53 Southampton 0 Watford 2: Silva´s solid start goes on after south-coast win
17:53 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 2: Morata, Kante keep up winning run
17:26 Freiburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 0: Bosz´s men fail to make most of dominance against 10 men
17:20 Benzema could miss up to six weeks with hamstring injury
16:53 Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal
16:26 Guardiola unsure over contentious Mane dismissal
16:18 Klopp: Mane red decisive... and wrong!
15:44 It was the revenge of some Sheikh – Van Gaal unimpressed by Neymar´s PSG switch
15:31 Manchester City 5 Liverpool 0: Aguero, Jesus & Sane punish Mane red
15:11 Bilic disheartened by failed pursuits of Carvalho and Gomes
14:59 Real Madrid 1 Levante 1: Zidane rotations fail, Marcelo sent off as champions draw again
14:43 Montella counting on Biglia performance in Lazio return
14:33 Concern for Man City´s Ederson after Mane challenge
14:24 Aguero, Yorke, Drogba & the Premier League´s leading non-European goalscorers
14:02 Aguero becomes Premier League´s top-scoring non-European
12:30 With my head in the noose, they went behind my back – Van Gaal still furious with United
12:13 Bale benched as Theo makes first LaLiga start for Real Madrid
11:37 Ribery sees Kroos quality in Bayern team-mate Rudy
10:37 Conte backs Zappacosta to rise to Chelsea challenge
09:58 Lukaku could challenge Rooney´s Man Utd record, says Hughes
09:40 Saha: Terrifying United side best since Ferguson
04:57 Cavani: It can get even better with Neymar and Mbappe
03:02 Liverpool-bound Keita injured in Leipzig win
02:33 Points over style for Mourinho´s Man United
02:18 Klopp: No problem with Coutinho as he wanted Barca not Everton
00:42 Emery lauds Mbappe after goalscoring debut
00:37 Wenger claims Arsenal can win Premier League title

Friday 8 September

23:52 Mbappe revels in debut PSG goal
23:30 Mangala in from the cold at Manchester City as Kompany resumes familiar toil
23:30 We shook hands - Guardiola laments Sancho´s Manchester City exit
23:03 Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani fire PSG to their best Ligue 1 start
22:52 Derby County 5 Hull City 0: Vydra and Johnson double up in emphatic victory
22:39 Metz 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5: Mbappe delivers on debut after Assou-Ekotto red
22:05 Albertini challenges Donnarumma to match Buffon´s Italy achievements
21:58 Embarrassed Montpellier apologise for shirt-printing error
20:02 Mbappe to make PSG debut alongside Neymar
19:46 Sampdoria-Roma postponed after weather alert
19:41 Albertini urges Milan to make no excuses and target title
19:09 Huddersfield´s Wagner wins Premier League manager of the month
18:59 Shakespeare wants silver lining to Silva signing saga
18:11 Valverde baffled by Barca critics
17:22 Shakespeare hails Mahrez professionalism after failed Leicester exit
17:08 Atleti fans enthused by Simeone, Griezmann and Saul renewals
16:36 Liverpool need a ´100 per cent performance´ against City, says Klopp
16:08 De Boer unconcerned by mounting Palace pressure
15:59 Closing transfer window early a risk to some Premier League clubs, warns Mourinho
15:54 Zero chance - Guardiola shoots down Sanchez-Sterling swap deal
15:38 Manchester United target Perisic signs new Inter deal
15:25 Conte dodges Costa Fener talk, labels Barkley medical rumours ´ridiculous´
15:25 Competition is key for busy Liverpool, says Klopp
15:11 Mourinho accuses Pereira of lack of fight after Valencia move
14:48 Hazard set for Chelsea return at Leicester
14:42 Zidane can´t imagine LaLiga without Barcelona
14:39 Manchester City hit by latest Kompany calf blow
14:18 Perez happy to have Ronaldo and Bale at Real Madrid
14:16 Bundesliga should copy Premier League window, says Ancelotti
14:08 Liverpool leave out Coutinho for Manchester City clash
14:06 Real Madrid fans can say what they like about Bale – Zidane
13:55 Allegri waiting to draw conclusions on Juve progress
13:43 No guarantees for Muller from Bayern boss Ancelotti
13:22 Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan
13:14 Pochettino wants no Aurier disruption to Spurs dynamic
12:59 Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola emerges from busy window with reputation on the line
12:52 I have a perfect squad - Spalletti expects Inter improvement
12:11 It´s just clicked – Rashford relishing Lukaku partnership
11:37 LaLiga in talks regarding overseas matches
11:01 FIFA opens proceedings against England´s Alli
10:50 Bayern exit still tempting for Ribery
10:35 Ronaldo certain to win fifth Ballon d´Or, says Salgado
09:37 Fenerbahce strike loan deal for Tottenham forward Janssen
09:17 Ibrahimovic loved being hit by a box – Clement
04:47 Perez: I would´ve tried to sign Messi at Madrid
02:51 Isco renewal is a done deal – Perez
01:50 Ronaldo from ´another planet´, says Zidane
01:06 Wenger wants FFP rules scrapped
00:31 Football´s loss is golf´s gain as Schauffele shines on PGA Tour

Facebook