Fernandez defends Bartomeu and calls for calm

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez defended Josep Maria Bartomeu after the club president came under fire again on Saturday.

A Lionel Messi hat-trick inspired Barca to a 5-0 win over Espanyol, but a section of fans at Camp Nou chanted calling for the resignation of Bartomeu.

Bartomeu has been criticised in the wake of Neymar's world-record €222million sale to Paris Saint-Germain, and Barca's struggles to find a replacement.

But Fernandez called for calm from supporters as he criticised the media, although he admitted it had been a tough period for the club.

"We have had a difficult month. The most important thing in these moments is to remain calm," he said.

"In complicated situations, with the summer we've had, calm is necessary. If we let time pass a little, we will see things differently. We respect all opinions, but the last two, three weeks have been complicated.

"The people that have had to explain things have not done it well. That includes me, among others, but also the media.

"And there are things which aren't true. News has come out which isn't real and these things do damage and create unpleasant situations."

Barca's win over Espanyol was their third from as many league games, seeing them sit top of the table by two points.