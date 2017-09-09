Zidane calm despite Real Madrid´s Benzema injury blow

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is refusing to panic, despite being left with selection problems after Karim Benzema limped off in a 1-1 home draw with Levante in LaLiga.

Benzema suffered an early hamstring injury at the Bernabeu and was replaced by Gareth Bale after just 27 minutes.

The striker's absence was keenly felt as the hosts failed to turn their chances into a winner after Lucas Vazquez cancelled out the visitors' shock early opener.

Any lay-off - it is reported that Benzema may be out of action for as long as six weeks - will leave Madrid short of attacking options having sold Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and failed to land a replacement in the transfer window.

"We cannot change that now. We have the squad that we have. We will find solutions with what we have here," Zidane said.

"One goal today is not enough. With the chances we created, we must be more effective."