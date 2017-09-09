Related

Article

Kane reaches 100 Spurs goals - in 12 games fewer than Henry for Arsenal

9 September 2017 16:53

Harry Kane moved onto 100 goals for Tottenham in all competitions with a somewhat fortunate effort against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Fresh from netting twice for his country against Malta, the double Premier League Golden Boot winner put Spurs ahead with a miss-hit cross.

England striker Kane, who has been stuck on 99 since netting a hat-trick against Hull City on the final day of last season, finally reached the landmark as a cross from the right drifted over the head of Jordan Pickford and in.

Kane's 100th goal came in his 169th game for Spurs, while it took Thierry Henry - long-time scourge of Tottenham at north London rivals Arsenal - 181 matches to reach the same figure.

