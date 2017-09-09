Howe takes responsibility as Bournemouth´s dismal run continues

Eddie Howe says he takes responsibility for Bournemouth's poor performance at Arsenal after slipping to a fourth straight Premier League defeat.

The Cherries are still without a point this season and were scarcely in the game at Emirates Stadium as Danny Welbeck scored twice and Alexandre Lacazette also netted.

And Howe was blunt in his assessment of the display, acknowledging that Bournemouth must improve as they face a potential relegation battle.

"That was not very good, I've got to be honest," Howe said. "I can't hide it. We were disappointing from start to finish. We've got a lot to work to do.

"If your levels dip, you will get punished in the Premier League. We were not good. We have no points, we have to dig deep and find some character and show what we are made of.

"I don't think complacency can be the problem for us. We can't allow that. I take responsibility and I will put it right. I didn't see what I wanted to see."

Forward Jermain Defoe added that Bournemouth's effort cannot be questioned, even if they are lacking in confidence.

"It was a disappointing performance - we are not happy," he said. "We can give so much more than that.

"The next game is massive for us. We believe we can perform. It is not for the want of trying. We prepare right. Sometimes, when your confidence is low, nothing seems to go your way and hopefully it will turn.

"We have to be men and stand up and be counted. We can only do it together."