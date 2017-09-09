Concern for Man City´s Ederson after Mane challenge

There was concern for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after he appeared to get kicked in the head in a challenge with Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Saturday.
The Brazilian came out of his area to thwart the Reds forward as he chased a bouncing ball, with Mane raising a boot that looked to make contact with Ederson's head.
Mane was dismissed and Ederson stayed down to receive treatment for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher, with his side subsequently going on to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.
Claudio Bravo was brought on to replace his stricken team-mate.
45. CITY SUB | @C1audioBravo replaces the injured @edersonmoraes93 who can't continue. Get well soon!— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 9, 2017
