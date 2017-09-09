Concern for Man City´s Ederson after Mane challenge

There was concern for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after he appeared to get kicked in the head in a challenge with Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Saturday.

The Brazilian came out of his area to thwart the Reds forward as he chased a bouncing ball, with Mane raising a boot that looked to make contact with Ederson's head.

Mane was dismissed and Ederson stayed down to receive treatment for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher, with his side subsequently going on to take a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.

Claudio Bravo was brought on to replace his stricken team-mate.