Aguero, Yorke, Drogba & the Premier League´s leading non-European goalscorers

Sergio Aguero's 124th Premier League goal arrived on Saturday against Liverpool and makes him the competition's highest scoring non-European of all time.
The Argentina international has been at Manchester City since 2011 and has surged up the goal charts in an astonishing career in England.
Aguero has overtaken a number of prolific players born away from the league's home continent to secure his place at the top.
We take a look at the top five non-European goalscorers in the Premier League.
Record breaker... #mancity pic.twitter.com/jFYbdo2PZL— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 9, 2017
5. Yakubu (Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Blackburn Rovers) - 95
Nigeria international Yakubu initially arrived in the Premier League with Portsmouth in 2003, having fired the club to promotion during a loan spell, and his first season in the top flight was a roaring success as he scored 16 times.
Far from a one-season wonder, though, the forward hit double-figures again in each of the next four campaigns - with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Everton - before injury slowed his scoring at Goodison Park in 2008-09.
However, after a couple of tricky seasons, Yakubu then moved on to Blackburn Rovers and scored 17 goals in 2011-12 - his career high - as the club were relegated.
4. Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Crystal Palace) - 97
Four months before reaching the 2006 Champions League final, Arsenal brought Adebayor in from Monaco and the Togo international scored four Premier League goals before the end of his first season.
A return of 24 goals in 2007-08 was Adebayor's best for Arsene Wenger's side, but he became public enemy number one at Emirates Stadium after opting to join Manchester City, infamously running the length of the Etihad Stadium pitch to celebrate in front of his former fans after a September 2009 strike.
Adebayor's standing among Arsenal fans sunk even lower when he joined rivals Tottenham - after a successful 17-goal loan spell - but his influence waned at White Hart Lane and he last converted in the Premier League for Crystal Palace in 2016.
3. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) - 104
Signed from Marseille in Jose Mourinho's first transfer window in the Premier League in 2004, Drogba won four titles in two spells at Chelsea.
After 10 goals in his first season and 12 in his second, Ivory Coast icon Drogba claimed the Golden Boot with a haul of 20 in 2006-07, repeating the feat with 29 in 2009-10.
Departing at the age of 34 in 2012, he was back two years later to add a further four goals to his Premier League tally and claim a fourth winners' medal.
2. Dwight Yorke (Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sunderland) - 123
The man Aguero has surpassed is Trinidad and Tobago legend Dwight Yorke, a key member of Manchester United's 1998-99 treble-winning squad as his 18 goals topped the Premier League scoring charts.
He had already established himself in the top flight with Aston Villa, becoming one of the Premier League's first foreign stars and scoring 17 goals in consecutive seasons between 1995 and 1997.
Yorke's clinical touch deserted him somewhat in his final season at United, though, and he moved on to score for Blackburn, Birmingham City and Sunderland without enjoying the same success.
1. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - 124
City had not been champions of England since 1968 when Aguero arrived in 2011; that they then won the Premier League in two of his first three seasons was no coincidence.
Aguero may have now scored 124 Premier League goals, but he is still largely remembered for one - his last-ditch strike on the final day of the 2011-12 season that stole the title away from rivals United in scarcely imaginable circumstances.
The Argentinian played a crucial role in the 2013-14 triumph, too, before winning the Golden Boot in the following campaign with 26 goals. His form has not let up since.
|A Mourinho myth? Man United booked for simulation more than any Premier League side
|Ronaldo´s ego is his biggest motivator - Valdano
|Bayern threaten legal action over Leno transfer rumours
|Potter delighted by underdog Ostersunds´ trip to Arsenal
|Chelsea can bounce back from West Ham loss, says Conte
|Real Madrid will relish PSG test, says Xabi Alonso
|Conte urges Chelsea to be ´positive´ over Barca Champions League draw
|Heynckes wary of Besiktas threat
|Ostersunds handed fairytale Arsenal tie, Napoli face Leipzig
|Emery: PSG ´can compete with Real Madrid´
|Totti urges Roma focus on Serie A despite encouraging Champions League draw
|Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
|Messi faces toughest foe in Champions League
|AC Milan signed too many players, admits Fassone
|Real Madrid face PSG, Chelsea drawn with Barcelona
|FA seeking information over Manchester derby incident
|He is one of the best strikers in the Premier League - Wilshere hails Giroud
|Mata: No time to mourn derby defeat
|Hitzfeld tells Nagelsmann to honour Hoffenheim contract
|Amor: Mascherano future to become clear soon
|Huddersfield confident of Chelsea scalp - Ince
|De Bruyne: Man City have to enjoy derby victory
|There is no-one like Messi – Alcacer
|Kane: Bring on the best in Champions League
|Neville: Lukaku needs to believe amid Man United struggles
|Messi best player of all time – Rakitic
|Gattuso: I´m even tense playing football with my son
|Suarez admits Villarreal red swung it for Barcelona
|Villarreal win ´crucial´ for Barcelona boss Valverde
|Villarreal 0 Barcelona 2: Suarez, Messi restore five-point LaLiga lead
|AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Bonaventura brace breaks Gattuso´s duck
|Guardiola: Man City are an honest team
|Mourinho: Herrera denied clear penalty in derby defeat
|Mourinho admits title race ´probably´ over
|Simeone defends Atleti´s style after battling win over Betis
|Manchester City´s 14th win on the spin sets new top-flight record
|Manchester United 1 Manchester City 2: Otamendi strikes massive blow in Premier League title race
|Allardyce praises ´brave´ Pawson after penalty decision
|Atletico Madrid set club-record unbeaten run in LaLiga
|Ajax 3 PSV 0: Eredivisie title race gets new lease of life
|Klopp involved in post-match spat with reporter
|Rooney backs awarding of ´clear penalty´
|Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Rojiblancos make history to assuage Champions League pain
|Klopp rages at referee after late penalty denies Liverpool
|Liverpool 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty secures unlikely derby draw
|Napoli 0 Fiorentina 0: Sarri´s men miss chance to usurp Inter
|Martial and Rashford both start Manchester derby as Jesus edges out Aguero
|Neuer in no doubt over World Cup fitness
|Wenger labels Saints sinners over time-wasting
|Super-sub Giroud celebrates being Arsenal´s saviour again
|Southampton 1 Arsenal 1: Super-sub Giroud rescues last-gasp point
|Firmino and Coutinho on bench for Merseyside derby
|Stoger ready to grab ´incredible opportunity´ at Dortmund
|Courtois keen to resolve Chelsea future
|Borussia Dortmund sack Bosz, bring in Stoger
|Melbourne City 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: McCormack eases Cahill blues
|Dortmund to hold news conference with Bosz on the brink
|Guardiola: I would retire if possession football did not work
|There´s no comparison, Ronaldo is best – Marcelo
|Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy
|Bradley revels in ´dream´ MLS Cup success
|Valverde unsure about Mascherano future
|Allegri pleased with Juve display
|Mourinho highlights City´s tactical fouls to ramp up ref pressure
|Spalletti makes his point as Inter show they belong in Serie A title race
|Toronto FC 2 Seattle Sounders 0: Altidore and Vazquez seal MLS Cup and historic treble
|Guardiola: Wins over Mourinho aren´t special ones
|No regrets over joining City - Guardiola remembers Ferguson advance
|Juventus 0 Inter 0: Nerazzurri stay top as Derby d´Italia ends in stalemate
|Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 1: Parejo keeps his cool to put the heat on Barca
|Benitez rues same old story for struggling Newcastle
|Verratti puts faith in Emery
|Champions League focus has cost Spurs in the Premier League, admits Pochettino
|Championship Review: Ten-man Sunderland hold Wolves, Adkins starts with a win
|Home win ´has to be a springboard´ for Swansea - Clement
|Newcastle United 2 Leicester City 3: Perez misery heightens Benitez woes
|Fifty and counting - Kane brings up his half-century in style
|Zidane: I warned you about Ronaldo!
|West Ham spirit key to Chelsea win – Moyes
|Bosz braced for the boot as Dortmund lose again
|Watford boss Silva slams ´harsh´ Zeegelaar dismissal
|Nacho revels in Real Madrid´s Sevilla thrashing
|Hard-earned Frankfurt victory pleases Bayern boss Heynckes
|Al Jazira 1 Urawa Reds 0: Mabkhout books Real Madrid clash
|Spurs on fire, beams goal-hungry Kane
|Ulreich doubtful for Cologne clash
|Wagner praises ´brave´ Huddersfield after returning to winning ways
|Hodgson slams Benteke after penalty miss sends Palace bottom
|Schmelzer slams ´joke´ Dortmund performance
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Lille 1: Emery´s December blues eased
|Aubameyang becomes Bundesliga´s record African goalscorer
|Swansea City 1 West Brom 0: Bony lifts Swans off the bottom
|Real Madrid 5 Sevilla 0: Ronaldo leads blistering Bernabeu rout
|Crystal Palace 2 Bournemouth 2: Begovic denies Benteke in stoppage time after Defoe´s double
|Burnley 1 Watford 0: High-flying Clarets back to winning ways as Arfield returns in style
|The best are at Barcelona, starting with Messi – Valverde rejects Ronaldo claim
|Tottenham 5 Stoke City 1: Kane at the double to pile pain on Potters
|Huddersfield Town 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Mounie double helps Wagner´s men end slump
|Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 1: Vidal strikes again as goalkeeper crisis deepens
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Werder Bremen 2: Defeat leaves Bosz on the brink
|Conte accepts title ´impossible´ for Chelsea after West Ham loss
|Pachuca 1 Wydad Casablanca 0 (after extra time): Guzman sets up Gremio showdown
|Everton heading in the right direction - Sigurdsson ready for derby debut
|Chelsea ´miles´ from their best, concedes Cahill
|West Ham 1 Chelsea 0: Arnautovic gives Moyes first win as Hammers boss
|Fornals to miss Barcelona game after fainting in training
|A-League Review: The force is strong with Sydney FC
|Hart dropped by West Ham for Chelsea clash
|Guardiola´s Manchester City head to United a team transformed
|Wenger admits to frank talks with Arsenal players after United loss
|Racing criticise Atletico Madrid over unauthorised Martinez medical
|Musonda handed new four-and-a-half-year Chelsea deal
|United still Manchester´s top side ahead of City, says Giggs
|Wantaway Barca veteran Mascherano ´too old´ for Tianjin Quanjian
|Ederson: Man City eyeing nothing less than derby glory
|Chelsea´s Kante should win Ballon d´Or, says Conte
|Salinas: Ronaldo not among best ever and doesn´t deserve Ballon d´Or awards
|Milinkovic-Savic not for sale at any price amid Man United links, insists agent
|Giggs interested in Wales job