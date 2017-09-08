Sampdoria-Roma postponed after weather alert

Roma's Serie A clash at Sampdoria has been postponed amid the threat of severe weather in Genoa on Saturday.

The decision to call the match off was taken by the city council after an 'orange' weather warning was issued.

Forecasts showed heavy rainfall in the area from 1400 local time, with the match at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris scheduled to kick off at 2045.

The news means Eusebio Di Francesco's squad will have extra time to prepare for the visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

OFFICIAL Due to expected heavy rain in Genoa tomorrow, our game against Sampdoria has been postponed. More to follow. #ASRoma #SampRoma pic.twitter.com/93SJmDpqSI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 8, 2017

Roma also delivered an update on the fitness of new signing Patrik Schick, who would not have been in line to face his former club after scans on Friday revealed an oedema in his left quadriceps.

He will undergo further tests in the next two days.