Ronaldo from ´another planet´, says Zidane

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is from another planet and is the world's best, coach Zinedine Zidane said.
Ronaldo, 32, enjoyed another stellar season in 2016-17, scoring 42 goals in all competitions, helping Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League.
As he also praised Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema, Zidane said Ronaldo was remarkable.
"Ramos is the leader, Cristiano is from another planet and Benzema is pure talent," Zidane told beIN Sports.
Zidane managed Ronaldo's playing time last season, with the Portugal international making 29 league appearances – his fewest since his first Madrid campaign in 2009-10.
The Frenchman praised Ronaldo for understanding, saying: "It was easy to persuade him.
"He's a very intelligent guy and he knows himself. Cristiano pushes his team-mates on. He's the best."
#HalaMadrid@Cristiano returned to train with the group at #RMCity this morning! pic.twitter.com/L5Q6HT7BnF— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 5, 2017
On his team's style, Zidane said he wanted Madrid, who host Levante in LaLiga on Saturday, to play a possession-based game, even against rivals Barcelona.
"I have so many extraordinary players that I want the team to play well," he said.
"I am looking for the best style and that is to have more possession than your opponent, even against Barcelona."
