No guarantees for Muller from Bayern boss Ancelotti

Thomas Muller must accept rotation at Bayern Munich under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Muller was dropped from the starting XI for the 2-0 win at Werder Bremen before the international break, appearing as a second-half substitute.

The Germany forward remarked after the match that "my qualities seem not to be 100 per cent in demand", while luminaries such as Lothar Matthaus and Ottmar Hitzfeld sympathised with his plight.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim, Ancelotti acknowledged the talking point but insisted he would not change his selection policy purely to placate Muller.

"Thomas Muller is fit, he is in good condition and can play," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I thank everyone for their opinions but I do not need any clues. Do not worry.

"Thomas Muller is an important player but we have many important players. I know his story at the club.

"There will be rotation, so he will play and sit on the bench. Sometimes players must also be in the stands. I'd like to let all the players play."

Ancelotti added: "Every player has to give the best, we know Muller's qualities. He played 73 per cent of the games [last season].

"I cannot guarantee a player's place to play. This also applies to Muller. No one is set in the starting line-up."

Bayern's line-up will not include David Alaba against Julian Nagelsmann's side after the left-back suffered an ankle knock during Austria's World Cup qualifier against Georgia, while Ancelotti will assess how fatigued Arturo Vidal and James Rodriguez are after their trips back from South America.

"David Alaba will train individually. It will be difficult for Tuesday [versus Anderlecht in the Champions League] but he could play against Mainz next weekend," Ancelotti said.

"Vidal returned unharmed, he is only tired. I do not know yet if James can play. He only returned yesterday.

"It will be difficult to play. It is important that he is fit and has no problems after playing Brazil."

Jerome Boateng (thigh) is still not available for first-team action but Javi Martinez is fit to feature in defence.