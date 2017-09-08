Mbappe to make PSG debut alongside Neymar

Kylian Mbappe will make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in a star-studded attack alongside Neymar at Metz on Friday.

The teenage sensation was a deadline-day arrival on loan from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco, with the deal giving PSG an €180million purchase option.

And France forward Mbappe has gone straight into the capital club's starting line-up following the international break, featuring alongside Neymar – a world-record purchase from Barcelona – and Julian Draxler behind Edinson Cavani in a mouth-watering attack.

Neymar has already had a huge impact in Paris, scoring three goals in his first three league games.

Cavani has benefited from the Brazil captain's arrival, too, netting five times in four league matches, while PSG are ahead of Monaco on goal difference at the top of the table.

PSG team in full: Alphonse Areola, Thomas Meunier, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Yuri Berchiche, Thiago Motta, Adrien Rabiot, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani.