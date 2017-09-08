Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola emerges from busy window with reputation on the line

When Manchester City flew out of the blocks at the start of last season, Pep Guardiola understandably grumbled, mumbled and swore under his breath at the notion the team he recently took charge of could sweep the board at home and abroad.
Ten wins from 10 in all competitions could not explain away an ageing, unbalanced squad inherited from Manuel Pellegrini and some scattergun recruitment by his director of football and friend Txiki Begiristain in the seasons preceding Guardiola's arrival from Bayern Munich.
On Saturday, the Catalan tactician will tangle with a vibrant Liverpool side and his old sparring partner Jurgen Klopp. It is City's first game since the close of a transfer window where they spent in excess of £200million, tailoring the squad to their manager's specifications.
This is on Guardiola's head now. After a first trophyless campaign of his coaching career it is time to enhance or break his lofty reputation.
City's off-target manoeuvres on deadline day have raised the stakes in this respect.
Guardiola's squad is younger now and the upgrades at full-back were an overdue necessity. Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker and Danilo did not come cheap but add much-needed dynamism that the long-serving Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov were no longer able to provide.
Mendy is City's only senior left-back. He made his debut in the fitful and dramatic 2-1 win at Bournemouth before the international break. Right-back Danilo, midfielder Fernandinho and winger Leroy Sane were deployed on the left-hand side of defence across the opening two matches.
And yet, deadline day was spent pursuing Alexis Sanchez for a reported £60m. If the attacker Guardiola desired had arrived from Arsenal, he would have contested a place in the City forward line with Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Sane.
Again, City have one senior left-back. Not to mention options in holding midfield of Yaya Toure and Fernandinho, who have both seen better days, along with Ilkay Gundogan, who hopes for less-injured days to come. Talking of injuries, should the latest murmurings about Vincent Kompany's fitness prove accurate, the accident prone and unwanted Eliaquim Mangala will be within touching distance of a starting place at centre-back.
For a coach who describes his teams' control and stability within games as a foundation of success, the extended pursuit of Sanchez when such imbalances remain feels like a flight of fancy on Guardiola's part. Then there is the potential impact of the saga upon Aguero and Sterling.
When Klopp's Liverpool arrive at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola might feel pangs of envy given his counterpart boasts a team in prime form and playing completely in line with his coaching and tactical vision.
City have dazzled irresistibly at times under Guardiola – the fledgling link-up between Bernardo and David Silva before half-time at Bournemouth standing as the latest example – but they are not yet as convincingly in-sync as Klopp's Liverpool.
It is on the manager to pull this, and a record of two wins from 10 against top-six opponents last season, around.
Guardiola forged his reputation at Barcelona as a man who improved players significantly within bold tactical masterplans. Grumbling about the finishing of youthful attackers and questionable man-management of one of the most lethal strikers in the game are uncomfortably prevalent themes a year into his tenure at City.
He has assembled a talented but flawed group capable of huge leaps forward, similar to the leaps Barca and Bayern took under a brilliantly innovative tactician.
With Liverpool in town and the chequebook closed for now, Saturday would be a good time for Guardiola's masterplan to start taking shape. It's on him now.
|Closing transfer window early a risk to some Premier League clubs, warns Mourinho
|Zero chance - Guardiola shoots down Sanchez-Sterling swap deal
|Manchester United target Perisic signs new Inter deal
|Conte dodges Costa Fener talk, labels Barkley medical rumours ´ridiculous´
|Competition is key for busy Liverpool, says Klopp
|Mourinho accuses Pereira of lack of fight after Valencia move
|Hazard set for Chelsea return at Leicester
|Zidane can´t imagine LaLiga without Barcelona
|Manchester City hit by latest Kompany calf blow
|Perez happy to have Ronaldo and Bale at Real Madrid
|Bundesliga should copy Premier League window, says Ancelotti
|Liverpool leave out Coutinho for Manchester City clash
|Real Madrid fans can say what they like about Bale – Zidane
|Allegri waiting to draw conclusions on Juve progress
|No guarantees for Muller from Bayern boss Ancelotti
|Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan
|Pochettino wants no Aurier disruption to Spurs dynamic
|Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola emerges from busy window with reputation on the line
|I have a perfect squad - Spalletti expects Inter improvement
|It´s just clicked – Rashford relishing Lukaku partnership
|LaLiga in talks regarding overseas matches
|FIFA opens proceedings against England´s Alli
|Bayern exit still tempting for Ribery
|Ronaldo certain to win fifth Ballon d´Or, says Salgado
|Fenerbahce strike loan deal for Tottenham forward Janssen
|Ibrahimovic loved being hit by a box – Clement
|Perez: I would´ve tried to sign Messi at Madrid
|Isco renewal is a done deal – Perez
|Ronaldo from ´another planet´, says Zidane
|Wenger wants FFP rules scrapped
|Football´s loss is golf´s gain as Schauffele shines on PGA Tour
|Lukaku does not fear Man Utd competition with Ibrahimovic
|Simeone reveals why he extended his Atletico deal: I asked for no one to be sold
|PSG still no match for Champions League favourites Real Madrid - Ballack
|Sporting announce details of €29.5m sale of Silva to Leicester
|Totti to begin quest for coaching badges
|Klopp unlikely to pick fit and healthy Coutinho
|Simeone´s Atletico extension not linked to Costa, insists Cerezo
|Mendy used City game as audition
|Keita Balde: I am not Monaco´s new Mbappe
|Nigeria working on Abraham switch
|Time for Monaco to move on from Mbappe saga - Vasilyev
|Hamsik eyes Maradona´s Napoli record
|Marotta wants one European transfer deadline after Premier League change
|´Others will follow´ Premier League transfer window change
|Fenerbahce concede defeat in Costa chase
|Van Dijk returns to Southampton training but Pellegrino remains cautious
|No fears for Favre on Seri´s motivation after Barca blow
|Barkley has Everton future, insists Koeman
|Alli was ´unlucky´ with middle-finger gesture - Pochettino
|Alderweireld ´fully committed´ to Spurs – Pochettino
|Koeman disappointed with Rooney incident but vows to pick Everton forward
|Premier League to close window before 2018-19 season starts
|FAI bans two players following match-fixing investigation
|Clement: No Sanches guarantees with Bayern
|Bosz hopes to reap benefits of big Dortmund squad
|Leave Alli alone! Former boss Robinson launches staunch defence of England star
|Postecoglou backed by Socceroos chief
|Monaco boss Jardim encouraged by player loyalty
|Defender Daniels signs new Bournemouth contract
|Winning ugly not the answer for Arsenal and Wenger
|Wenger taught me nothing, says Arsenal great Adams
|Wenger confident over ´mentally strong´ Sanchez
|Mbappe vows to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or
|Coleman: Klopp wrong on Wales sensation Woodburn
|Emery: Mbappe ready to play for PSG
|New York City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0: Vieira´s men extend run without Villa
|Playing abroad an option as Vardy refuses to rule out Leicester exit
|Bayern confirm Alaba injury blow
|Davinson Sanchez should have stayed at Ajax, says CEO Van der Sar
|PSG in violation of player rights, Ben Arfa´s lawyer claims
|FIFA orders South Africa-Senegal to be replayed after referee ban
|Agueroooooo! Phelan and Toure relive Sergio stunner
|Manchester City brand comments from LaLiga president Tebas ´pure fiction´
|Rush issues caution over Woodburn´s rapid rise
|This was a real option - Mbappe rejected Arsenal to join PSG
|Higuain hits hat-trick in Juventus friendly win
|Animated Klopp´s relationship with players key to Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
|Barcelona secure young star Alena
|Invincibles memories cherished as Dein dodges ´loaded´ Wenger question
|´I had a lot of options´ - Karamoh delighted with ´dream´ Inter move
|Keeping Sanchez costs Arsenal £140m - Wenger
|LFP slams Tebas´ critique of PSG, Neymar
|Fantastic Wenger will fight for Arsenal, says former Invincible Toure
|Herrera wants to avoid wet Saturday in Stoke
|Odegaard confirms new Real Madrid contract
|UEFA president Ceferin backs shortened transfer window
|PSG didn´t respect my true worth - Tottenham new boy Aurier
|AFC opens investigation into World Cup qualifying finale
|Low satisfied with development of ´exceptional´ Gotze
|Mings signs long-term Bournemouth extension
|It´s harmless banter - Vardy defends Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Bartley blow for Swansea as defender faces 12 weeks out
|Silva remains in limbo amid reports of registration denial
|No deal - Iniesta rejects Bartomeu´s Barcelona extension talk
|No Inter bids for Vidal - Rummenigge
|UEFA welcome in our offices - PSG president Al-Khelaifi unconcerned by FFP investigation
|LaLiga president: Neymar is peeing off the diving board
|Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything
|Mourinho rejects ´short-term manager´ tag
|Dybala a great player, but not a Barca target - Bartomeu
|´Clever´ Man United beat the Neymar effect - Mourinho
|Sanchez ´tired´ of criticism after latest Chile setback
|Mourinho: My Man United future is not on the agenda
|Saha hails ´extraordinary´ Rooney
|Sampaoli laments missed chance for Argentina as he praises Messi
|Costa Rica 1 Mexico 1: Dos Santos celebrates 100th appearance in draw
|Point against Honduras ´huge´ for USA, says Arena
|Paraguay 1 Uruguay 2: Debutant Valverde helps stun hosts
|Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup
|Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
|Tite expects more from Firmino
|Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
|Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
|Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
|Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
|Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
|Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
|Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
|O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
|Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz