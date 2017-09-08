Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan

Trabzonspor have confirmed they have opened talks to sign midfielder Jose Sosa from AC Milan.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Vincenzo Montella following a heavy recruitment drive at San Siro during the Serie A transfer window.

Sosa is now in discussions over a return to the Super Lig, having won the title with Besiktas in 2015-16 before joining Milan in a €7.5million deal.

It is believed the former Bayern Munich man will join on a season-long loan.

Trabzonspor have had a mixed start to their top-flight campaign, taking four points from games against Konyaspor and Fenerbahce before a 3-2 defeat to Goztepe prior to the international break.