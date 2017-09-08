Related

Article

Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan

8 September 2017 13:22

Trabzonspor have confirmed they have opened talks to sign midfielder Jose Sosa from AC Milan.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Vincenzo Montella following a heavy recruitment drive at San Siro during the Serie A transfer window.

Sosa is now in discussions over a return to the Super Lig, having won the title with Besiktas in 2015-16 before joining Milan in a €7.5million deal.

It is believed the former Bayern Munich man will join on a season-long loan.

Trabzonspor have had a mixed start to their top-flight campaign, taking four points from games against Konyaspor and Fenerbahce before a 3-2 defeat to Goztepe prior to the international break.

Sponsored links

Friday 8 September

15:59 Closing transfer window early a risk to some Premier League clubs, warns Mourinho
15:54 Zero chance - Guardiola shoots down Sanchez-Sterling swap deal
15:38 Manchester United target Perisic signs new Inter deal
15:25 Conte dodges Costa Fener talk, labels Barkley medical rumours ´ridiculous´
15:25 Competition is key for busy Liverpool, says Klopp
15:11 Mourinho accuses Pereira of lack of fight after Valencia move
14:48 Hazard set for Chelsea return at Leicester
14:42 Zidane can´t imagine LaLiga without Barcelona
14:39 Manchester City hit by latest Kompany calf blow
14:18 Perez happy to have Ronaldo and Bale at Real Madrid
14:16 Bundesliga should copy Premier League window, says Ancelotti
14:08 Liverpool leave out Coutinho for Manchester City clash
14:06 Real Madrid fans can say what they like about Bale – Zidane
13:55 Allegri waiting to draw conclusions on Juve progress
13:43 No guarantees for Muller from Bayern boss Ancelotti
13:22 Jose Sosa in talks to join Trabzonspor from AC Milan
13:14 Pochettino wants no Aurier disruption to Spurs dynamic
12:59 Manchester City v Liverpool: Guardiola emerges from busy window with reputation on the line
12:52 I have a perfect squad - Spalletti expects Inter improvement
12:11 It´s just clicked – Rashford relishing Lukaku partnership
11:37 LaLiga in talks regarding overseas matches
11:01 FIFA opens proceedings against England´s Alli
10:50 Bayern exit still tempting for Ribery
10:35 Ronaldo certain to win fifth Ballon d´Or, says Salgado
09:37 Fenerbahce strike loan deal for Tottenham forward Janssen
09:17 Ibrahimovic loved being hit by a box – Clement
04:47 Perez: I would´ve tried to sign Messi at Madrid
02:51 Isco renewal is a done deal – Perez
01:50 Ronaldo from ´another planet´, says Zidane
01:06 Wenger wants FFP rules scrapped
00:31 Football´s loss is golf´s gain as Schauffele shines on PGA Tour

Thursday 7 September

23:44 Lukaku does not fear Man Utd competition with Ibrahimovic
23:20 Simeone reveals why he extended his Atletico deal: I asked for no one to be sold
22:57 PSG still no match for Champions League favourites Real Madrid - Ballack
22:19 Sporting announce details of €29.5m sale of Silva to Leicester
21:19 Totti to begin quest for coaching badges
20:24 Klopp unlikely to pick fit and healthy Coutinho
20:14 Simeone´s Atletico extension not linked to Costa, insists Cerezo
19:57 Mendy used City game as audition
19:52 Keita Balde: I am not Monaco´s new Mbappe
19:13 Nigeria working on Abraham switch
18:49 Time for Monaco to move on from Mbappe saga - Vasilyev
18:46 Hamsik eyes Maradona´s Napoli record
18:42 Marotta wants one European transfer deadline after Premier League change
18:05 ´Others will follow´ Premier League transfer window change
17:41 Fenerbahce concede defeat in Costa chase
17:31 Van Dijk returns to Southampton training but Pellegrino remains cautious
16:56 No fears for Favre on Seri´s motivation after Barca blow
16:28 Barkley has Everton future, insists Koeman
16:20 Alli was ´unlucky´ with middle-finger gesture - Pochettino
15:50 Alderweireld ´fully committed´ to Spurs – Pochettino
15:40 Koeman disappointed with Rooney incident but vows to pick Everton forward
15:28 Premier League to close window before 2018-19 season starts
15:27 FAI bans two players following match-fixing investigation
15:05 Clement: No Sanches guarantees with Bayern
14:59 Bosz hopes to reap benefits of big Dortmund squad
14:24 Leave Alli alone! Former boss Robinson launches staunch defence of England star
13:17 Postecoglou backed by Socceroos chief
13:15 Monaco boss Jardim encouraged by player loyalty
12:27 Defender Daniels signs new Bournemouth contract
12:09 Winning ugly not the answer for Arsenal and Wenger
11:57 Wenger taught me nothing, says Arsenal great Adams
10:52 Wenger confident over ´mentally strong´ Sanchez
10:31 Mbappe vows to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or
06:41 Coleman: Klopp wrong on Wales sensation Woodburn
05:02 Emery: Mbappe ready to play for PSG
04:07 New York City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0: Vieira´s men extend run without Villa
02:25 Playing abroad an option as Vardy refuses to rule out Leicester exit
00:53 Bayern confirm Alaba injury blow

Wednesday 6 September

23:58 Davinson Sanchez should have stayed at Ajax, says CEO Van der Sar
23:50 PSG in violation of player rights, Ben Arfa´s lawyer claims
23:20 FIFA orders South Africa-Senegal to be replayed after referee ban
22:54 Agueroooooo! Phelan and Toure relive Sergio stunner
22:52 Manchester City brand comments from LaLiga president Tebas ´pure fiction´
21:36 Rush issues caution over Woodburn´s rapid rise
21:30 This was a real option - Mbappe rejected Arsenal to join PSG
21:09 Higuain hits hat-trick in Juventus friendly win
20:23 Animated Klopp´s relationship with players key to Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
20:20 Barcelona secure young star Alena
19:54 Invincibles memories cherished as Dein dodges ´loaded´ Wenger question
19:38 ´I had a lot of options´ - Karamoh delighted with ´dream´ Inter move
19:36 Keeping Sanchez costs Arsenal £140m - Wenger
19:18 LFP slams Tebas´ critique of PSG, Neymar
19:06 Fantastic Wenger will fight for Arsenal, says former Invincible Toure
18:50 Herrera wants to avoid wet Saturday in Stoke
18:18 Odegaard confirms new Real Madrid contract
18:03 UEFA president Ceferin backs shortened transfer window
17:32 PSG didn´t respect my true worth - Tottenham new boy Aurier
17:08 AFC opens investigation into World Cup qualifying finale
16:46 Low satisfied with development of ´exceptional´ Gotze
16:14 Mings signs long-term Bournemouth extension
15:34 It´s harmless banter - Vardy defends Alli over middle-finger gesture
15:25 Bartley blow for Swansea as defender faces 12 weeks out
15:22 Silva remains in limbo amid reports of registration denial
15:03 No deal - Iniesta rejects Bartomeu´s Barcelona extension talk
13:59 No Inter bids for Vidal - Rummenigge
13:16 UEFA welcome in our offices - PSG president Al-Khelaifi unconcerned by FFP investigation
12:27 LaLiga president: Neymar is peeing off the diving board
12:24 Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything
12:00 Mourinho rejects ´short-term manager´ tag
10:37 Dybala a great player, but not a Barca target - Bartomeu
09:54 ´Clever´ Man United beat the Neymar effect - Mourinho
09:29 Sanchez ´tired´ of criticism after latest Chile setback
08:59 Mourinho: My Man United future is not on the agenda
08:35 Saha hails ´extraordinary´ Rooney
07:07 Sampaoli laments missed chance for Argentina as he praises Messi
06:09 Costa Rica 1 Mexico 1: Dos Santos celebrates 100th appearance in draw
05:06 Point against Honduras ´huge´ for USA, says Arena
04:02 Paraguay 1 Uruguay 2: Debutant Valverde helps stun hosts
03:33 Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup
03:27 Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
03:16 Tite expects more from Firmino
01:57 Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
01:44 Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
00:53 Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
00:31 Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
00:21 Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
00:17 Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
00:13 Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
00:05 O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
00:01 Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz

Facebook