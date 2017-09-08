Ibrahimovic loved being hit by a box – Clement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic "loved" the moment Carlo Ancelotti kicked a cardboard box at his head during a half-time dressing-down of a Paris Saint-Germain match, according to Paul Clement.

The Swansea City boss has worked extensively as assistant coach to Ancelotti and enjoyed a successful spell in the French capital, winning the 2012-13 Ligue 1 title, the club's first since 1994.

Ibrahimovic was a key part of PSG's initial revival following the takeover by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and went on to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

The striker, who re-signed for Manchester United last month, enjoyed a strong rapport with Ancelotti but the experienced coach admitted last year that Ibrahimovic bore the brunt of his loss of temper during a Coupe de France loss at Evian in 2013.

Clement, however, believes Ibrahimovic enjoyed the flash of anger from his boss, telling The Daily Mail: "It was like slow motion. It flew through the air and hit him. And Zlatan just brushed it off.

"There are times when some players do want that bit of anger. Zlatan liked it when the box hit him. He respected that. You wouldn't have guessed it from the look on his face but yes, he loved that..."

Despite the incident having a good impression on Ibrahimovic, Clement believes the days of head coaches ranting furiously in the dressing-room are now long gone.

"Players think and analyse far more now," he said. "There's an intellectual element. For me, the days of throwing tea cups and whatever came to hand around the dressing room have to be gone.

"I remember a manager a long time ago and every half-time it would be the same – shouting, shouting, shouting. I remember asking a player afterwards: 'What did he say?' He just shook his head."