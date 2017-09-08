Article

Derby County 5 Hull City 0: Vydra and Johnson double up in emphatic victory

8 September 2017 22:52

Matej Vydra and Bradley Johnson scored doubles as Derby County thrashed Hull City 5-0 in the Championship on Friday.

Czech Republic international Vydra scored either side of a missed penalty from Sebastian Larsson, with Johnson netting in each half to consign Hull to a 21st winless away league match in succession.

Derby went ahead at Pride Park when Vydra curled in a powerful 15th-minute free-kick from the edge of the box, but the visitors had a chance to equalise before the half-hour mark.

Tom Lawrence dragged Ola Aina to ground inside the box and referee Darren Bond awarded a spot-kick that Larsson blasted well over the crossbar.

Vydra punished the Swede's miss when he rifled into the net at the end of a slick move and Curtis Davies added to Hull's problems by heading home against his former club four minutes later.

Johnson turned home a right-wing cross from Lawrence on the stroke of half-time and placed a cool, curling finish into the bottom-left corner to add further gloss to an emphatic result.

David Meyler clipped the crossbar in the 88th minute, but a goal would have been scant consolation for Leonid Slutsky's Hull, who slip to 10th as Derby moved up to fourth.

