Manchester United target Perisic signs new Inter deal

Ivan Perisic has signed a new contract at Inter that runs until 2022, the club have announced.

The Croatia international was a prime target for Manchester United during the transfer window but the clubs could not come to an agreement on a deal.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Wolfsburg in 2015, has started the season in devastating form despite the speculation over his future, scoring once and setting up a further three as Inter won their first two Serie A matches.

He has now agreed to a new five-year contract that will reportedly see him become one of the club's highest earners.

Speaking this week, head coach Luciano Spalletti hailed Perisic's professionalism after the club made it clear that he would not be allowed to leave.

"We were quite clear with him and the club did well too to find the right arguments to convince him to stay," Spalletti told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He was told that nobody else would be leaving and so he stopped this little stand-off with the club, which is normal when it comes to big players.

"Ivan is an impressive sportsman. He is one of those who puts the team first."