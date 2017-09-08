Related

Albertini challenges Donnarumma to match Buffon´s Italy achievements

8 September 2017 22:05

Former AC Milan and Italy star Demetrio Albertini has challenged Gianluigi Donnarumma to match Gianluigi Buffon's incredible achievements when he succeeds the Juventus goalkeeper as the Azzurri's number one.

Donnarumma is currently serving as Buffon's back-up for the Italy national team, with the Juve man collecting his 171st cap in Tuesday's victory over Israel.

Albertini feels Milan shot-stopper Donnarumma is already capable to step into Buffon's sizeable shoes, but recognises that he must bide his time for now.

But ultimately, the 46-year-old has challenged him to show that he can become comparable to the World Cup winner.

"[Donnarumma] is definitely ready to replace Buffon," Albertini told Omnisport. "Buffon, however, is not yet done with football, it's too early maybe.

"We've got two top level goalkeepers, one of them with great experience - one of the best goalkeepers in the history of world football - and, while Gigi Buffon has the motivation to keep going, I believe it's right to keep Gigi Buffon.

"And we'll have a bright future with Donnarumma anyway; I believe he's a great goalkeeper and he's got great talent.

"He's got to get to work to make history and become comparable to Gigi Buffon."

