Time for Monaco to move on from Mbappe saga - Vasilyev

Vadim Vasilyev is keen to move on from the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga and focus on the future of Monaco under Leonardo Jardim.

Mbappe was linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II throughout the window, with Real Madrid and Arsenal thought to be highly interested in his signature.

He opted to stay in Ligue 1, though, after signing with rivals Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan which is expected to be made permanent for €180million.

The Mbappe saga rumbled on until deadline day, but Monaco vice-president Vasilyev is keen to consign it all to the history books and look forward.

"At the beginning, the idea was that he was staying at Monaco," he told a media conference at the presentation of new signings Keita Balde, Stevan Jovetic, Adama Diakhaby and Rachid Ghezzal.

"Afterwards there were several meetings and at one point he informed me of his decision to join PSG.

"I did not want him to go to Paris, it's true, but I understood because I respect Kylian as a player and a man.

"Now we have to turn the page. He is where he wanted to be and we must concentrate on our season. I wish him the best, I am very glad that he wrote a beautiful chapter in our club's history."

Mbappe was not the only one to leave the Ligue 1 champions as Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City, while Tiemoue Bakayoko moved to fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

Monaco wasted no time strengthening their squad with 10 new faces – including Keita and Jovetic in late August – and Vasilyev is pleased with their recruitment.

He added: "They are high-quality recruits who fit perfectly into our strategy, they have all been chased by other clubs and have all chosen to come to Monaco.

"It was a long transfer window but I think it was successful.

"We have a very strong team, but when you have so many new players you must allow time to gel, you cannot expect a miracle. I do not know who is favourite this season but I'm very happy with the team we have."