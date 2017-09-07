Hamsik eyes Maradona´s Napoli record

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik has set his sights on overtaking Diego Maradona as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Hamsik joined the Partenopei a decade ago from Brescia, and is now just two goals behind the iconic Argentine, who netted 115 times for the club.

While the Slovakia international is well aware of the prestige that would come with leapfrogging Maradona, he's determined to combine it with a first Serie A title for the club since 1990.

"I really hope I can beat that record. Maradona is a God in Naples, it would be amazing to be ahead of someone like that," Hamsik told Kicker.

"Obviously, I can't compare to him, but it would be crazy to get that record and win the Scudetto with Napoli in the same year.

"The league is the goal for this season, but this time around the league will be much more balanced. At the moment, though, it's enough for me to be gunning for Maradona's record."

The opportunity to overtake Maradona might never have arisen had the 30-year-old not turned down earlier advances from Juventus and AC Milan during his spell at the club.





"In the past I've rejected offers from Juventus and Milan because I didn't feel ready," he added. "But I'm happy to be here, both on a professional and human level.

"I could even finish my career here, maybe after winning a Scudetto, but I hope I don't have to wait until I'm 40."