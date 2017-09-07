Premier League to close window before 2018-19 season starts

The Premier League has announced changes to the closure of its transfer window, which will shut at 17:00 on the Thursday before the 2018-19 season.
In recent years, deadline day has fallen on either the final day of August or the first day of September, by which point the campaign is two or three weeks old.
In a media conference on Thursday, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reiterated his stance that the window should close before the games get under way, in order to avoid key players becoming unsettled.
And in a statement released by the Premier League later on Thursday, it was announced the clubs had voted in favour of the changes.
Only clubs in England's top flight are subject to the alteration and they will still be able to sell any players once the new deadline has passed.
"Premier League clubs have today agreed to a rule amendment that will see the summer transfer window in any year end at 17:00 on the Thursday before the start of the season," a Premier League statement read.
"This is for Premier League clubs only and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions.
"The first transfer window in which this applies will be the summer transfer window in 2018 (ahead of the 2018-19 season) and it will close on 17:00 on Thursday 9 August 2018.
"This new rule applies only to the acquisition of players. Clubs will still have the ability to sell players to other leagues in which the transfer window is open (as they can now to leagues that have different transfer window dates, e.g. MLS and CSL).
"Clubs have discussed this topic at length at previous shareholders' meetings (February 2017 and June 2017) prior to today's vote."
The changes could bring an end to transfer sagas such as the one which surrounded Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez towards the end of the most recent window.
The Chilean was the subject of heavy interest from Manchester City, which seemingly prompted the ire of Wenger.
However, the alterations could leave Premier League clubs vulnerable to having their stars poached by other sides around Europe, with Barcelona's recent unsuccessful pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho a cautionary tale for those hoping to keep hold of their top players.
|Alderweireld ´fully committed´ to Spurs – Pochettino
|Koeman disappointed with Rooney incident but vows to pick Everton forward
|Premier League to close window before 2018-19 season starts
|FAI bans two players following match-fixing investigation
|Clement: No Sanches guarantees with Bayern
|Bosz hopes to reap benefits of big Dortmund squad
|Leave Alli alone! Former boss Robinson launches staunch defence of England star
|Postecoglou backed by Socceroos chief
|Monaco boss Jardim encouraged by player loyalty
|Defender Daniels signs new Bournemouth contract
|Winning ugly not the answer for Arsenal and Wenger
|Wenger taught me nothing, says Arsenal great Adams
|Wenger confident over ´mentally strong´ Sanchez
|Mbappe vows to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or
|Coleman: Klopp wrong on Wales sensation Woodburn
|Emery: Mbappe ready to play for PSG
|New York City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0: Vieira´s men extend run without Villa
|Playing abroad an option as Vardy refuses to rule out Leicester exit
|Bayern confirm Alaba injury blow
|Davinson Sanchez should have stayed at Ajax, says CEO Van der Sar
|PSG in violation of player rights, Ben Arfa´s lawyer claims
|FIFA orders South Africa-Senegal to be replayed after referee ban
|Agueroooooo! Phelan and Toure relive Sergio stunner
|Manchester City brand comments from LaLiga president Tebas ´pure fiction´
|Rush issues caution over Woodburn´s rapid rise
|This was a real option - Mbappe rejected Arsenal to join PSG
|Higuain hits hat-trick in Juventus friendly win
|Animated Klopp´s relationship with players key to Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
|Barcelona secure young star Alena
|Invincibles memories cherished as Dein dodges ´loaded´ Wenger question
|´I had a lot of options´ - Karamoh delighted with ´dream´ Inter move
|Keeping Sanchez costs Arsenal £140m - Wenger
|LFP slams Tebas´ critique of PSG, Neymar
|Fantastic Wenger will fight for Arsenal, says former Invincible Toure
|Herrera wants to avoid wet Saturday in Stoke
|Odegaard confirms new Real Madrid contract
|UEFA president Ceferin backs shortened transfer window
|PSG didn´t respect my true worth - Tottenham new boy Aurier
|AFC opens investigation into World Cup qualifying finale
|Low satisfied with development of ´exceptional´ Gotze
|Mings signs long-term Bournemouth extension
|It´s harmless banter - Vardy defends Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Bartley blow for Swansea as defender faces 12 weeks out
|Silva remains in limbo amid reports of registration denial
|No deal - Iniesta rejects Bartomeu´s Barcelona extension talk
|No Inter bids for Vidal - Rummenigge
|UEFA welcome in our offices - PSG president Al-Khelaifi unconcerned by FFP investigation
|LaLiga president: Neymar is peeing off the diving board
|Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything
|Mourinho rejects ´short-term manager´ tag
|Dybala a great player, but not a Barca target - Bartomeu
|´Clever´ Man United beat the Neymar effect - Mourinho
|Sanchez ´tired´ of criticism after latest Chile setback
|Mourinho: My Man United future is not on the agenda
|Saha hails ´extraordinary´ Rooney
|Sampaoli laments missed chance for Argentina as he praises Messi
|Costa Rica 1 Mexico 1: Dos Santos celebrates 100th appearance in draw
|Point against Honduras ´huge´ for USA, says Arena
|Paraguay 1 Uruguay 2: Debutant Valverde helps stun hosts
|Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup
|Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
|Tite expects more from Firmino
|Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
|Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
|Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
|Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
|Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
|Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
|Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
|O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
|Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz
|Result was Italy´s priority against Israel, says Ventura
|Moldova 0 Wales 2: Coleman´s side survive nail-biter to go second in World Cup qualifying group
|Republic of Ireland 0 Serbia 1: Kolarov strike dents Irish World Cup hopes
|Italy 1 Israel 0: Immobile edges Azzurri towards World Cup play-offs
|Liechtenstein 0 Spain 8: La Roja on track for Russia after Vaduz masterclass
|Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria
|Europe´s biggest clubs are jealous of PSG, claims Le Graet
|Saudi Arabia 1 Japan 0: Al Muwallad strike sees Australia lose out on automatic World Cup spot
|Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Manchester City - Silva
|Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria´s World Cup dream alive
|Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
|Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
|Van Persie allays knee injury fears
|Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
|Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
|Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
|PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
|Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
|Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
|Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
|Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
|Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
|Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
|Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
|Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
|Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
|Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
|Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
|Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
|Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
|Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
|Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
|Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
|We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
|Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
|He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
|Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
|Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref