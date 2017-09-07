Related

Article

Bayern confirm Alaba injury blow

7 September 2017 00:53

Bayern Munich's run of injuries has continued with versatile full-back David Alaba set for a stint on the sidelines.

Alaba suffered an ankle knock in Austria's World Cup qualifying clash with Georgia and had to be withdrawn prior to half-time on Tuesday.

The length of the lay-off has not yet been determined, but it leaves head coach Carlo Ancelotti without either of his natural left-back options as Juan Bernat continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

However, there is some good news for the Italian with midfielder Sebastian Rudy cleared of injury.

The 27-year-old was taken off as a precaution in Germany's 6-0 rout of Norway but has been deemed fit to re-join training on Thursday.

German champions Bayern visit unbeaten Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Sponsored links

Thursday 7 September

00:53 Bayern confirm Alaba injury blow

Wednesday 6 September

23:58 Davinson Sanchez should have stayed at Ajax, says CEO Van der Sar
23:50 PSG in violation of player rights, Ben Arfa´s lawyer claims
23:20 FIFA orders South Africa-Senegal to be replayed after referee ban
22:54 Agueroooooo! Phelan and Toure relive Sergio stunner
22:52 Manchester City brand comments from LaLiga president Tebas ´pure fiction´
21:36 Rush issues caution over Woodburn´s rapid rise
21:30 This was a real option - Mbappe rejected Arsenal to join PSG
21:09 Higuain hits hat-trick in Juventus friendly win
20:23 Animated Klopp´s relationship with players key to Oxlade-Chamberlain´s Liverpool move
20:20 Barcelona secure young star Alena
19:54 Invincibles memories cherished as Dein dodges ´loaded´ Wenger question
19:38 ´I had a lot of options´ - Karamoh delighted with ´dream´ Inter move
19:36 Keeping Sanchez costs Arsenal £140m - Wenger
19:18 LFP slams Tebas´ critique of PSG, Neymar
19:06 Fantastic Wenger will fight for Arsenal, says former Invincible Toure
18:50 Herrera wants to avoid wet Saturday in Stoke
18:18 Odegaard confirms new Real Madrid contract
18:03 UEFA president Ceferin backs shortened transfer window
17:32 PSG didn´t respect my true worth - Tottenham new boy Aurier
17:08 AFC opens investigation into World Cup qualifying finale
16:46 Low satisfied with development of ´exceptional´ Gotze
16:14 Mings signs long-term Bournemouth extension
15:34 It´s harmless banter - Vardy defends Alli over middle-finger gesture
15:25 Bartley blow for Swansea as defender faces 12 weeks out
15:22 Silva remains in limbo amid reports of registration denial
15:03 No deal - Iniesta rejects Bartomeu´s Barcelona extension talk
13:59 No Inter bids for Vidal - Rummenigge
13:16 UEFA welcome in our offices - PSG president Al-Khelaifi unconcerned by FFP investigation
12:27 LaLiga president: Neymar is peeing off the diving board
12:24 Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything
12:00 Mourinho rejects ´short-term manager´ tag
10:37 Dybala a great player, but not a Barca target - Bartomeu
09:54 ´Clever´ Man United beat the Neymar effect - Mourinho
09:29 Sanchez ´tired´ of criticism after latest Chile setback
08:59 Mourinho: My Man United future is not on the agenda
08:35 Saha hails ´extraordinary´ Rooney
07:07 Sampaoli laments missed chance for Argentina as he praises Messi
06:09 Costa Rica 1 Mexico 1: Dos Santos celebrates 100th appearance in draw
05:06 Point against Honduras ´huge´ for USA, says Arena
04:02 Paraguay 1 Uruguay 2: Debutant Valverde helps stun hosts
03:33 Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup
03:27 Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
03:16 Tite expects more from Firmino
01:57 Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
01:44 Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
00:53 Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
00:31 Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
00:21 Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
00:17 Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
00:13 Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
00:05 O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
00:01 Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz

Tuesday 5 September

23:48 Result was Italy´s priority against Israel, says Ventura
22:59 Moldova 0 Wales 2: Coleman´s side survive nail-biter to go second in World Cup qualifying group
22:51 Republic of Ireland 0 Serbia 1: Kolarov strike dents Irish World Cup hopes
22:45 Italy 1 Israel 0: Immobile edges Azzurri towards World Cup play-offs
22:38 Liechtenstein 0 Spain 8: La Roja on track for Russia after Vaduz masterclass
22:07 Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria
21:55 Europe´s biggest clubs are jealous of PSG, claims Le Graet
21:26 Saudi Arabia 1 Japan 0: Al Muwallad strike sees Australia lose out on automatic World Cup spot
20:09 Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Manchester City - Silva
19:54 Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria´s World Cup dream alive
19:04 Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
19:00 Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
18:46 Van Persie allays knee injury fears
18:01 Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
17:51 Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
17:28 Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
17:05 Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
16:30 PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
15:47 Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
14:43 Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
14:35 Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
14:13 Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
13:57 Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
13:33 Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
13:16 Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
12:26 Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
11:38 Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
10:56 Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
10:25 Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
09:36 Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
09:21 Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
07:31 Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
04:48 Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
01:42 Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
01:36 We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
01:23 Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
00:43 He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
00:16 Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
00:01 Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
4 Hannover 96 2 +2 6
5 Borussia M'gla… 2 +1 4
6 Hoffenheim 2 +1 4
7 RB Leipzig 2 +1 3
8 Schalke 04 2 +1 3

Facebook