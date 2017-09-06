Related

Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup

6 September 2017 03:33

Arturo Vidal is set to retire after the 2018 World Cup in Russia after revealing his future international plans.

Vidal already appeared to hint at international retirement following Chile's shock 3-0 loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying last week.

And the 30-year-old midfielder – veteran of 97 caps – discussed his future again after Chile suffered a 1-0 defeat in Bolivia in CONMEBOL action on Tuesday.

The result left Chile in sixth position – outside the play-off spot by a point.

In an Instagram post afterwards, Vidal wrote: "Sorry Chile for these two losses! We put everything in the field but we couldn't win.

"We will continue fighting!!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years!!!"

Copa America champions Chile slumped to back-to-back defeats after Juan Carlos Arce converted a penalty for 10-man Bolivia.

