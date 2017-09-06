Related

Article

Sanchez ´tired´ of criticism after latest Chile setback

6 September 2017 09:29

Alexis Sanchez hit out at the critics after Chile's 1-0 loss to Bolivia saw them slip down to sixth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying group.

Juan Antonio Pizzi's side suffered a second consecutive defeat as the Copa America champions dropped out of the South American qualifying spots with only two games remaining.

Juan Carlos Arce's penalty secured the shock result for the hosts in La Paz on Tuesday and Sanchez took to Instagram to express his frustration.

The Arsenal star, whose long-mooted move to Manchester City failed to materialise before deadline day, wrote: "You get tired of being criticised with reason and without reason, you get tired of wanting to be defeated, you get tired of saying to yourself "once more I'll get up" after crying after a defeat, and you get tired of telling the world and people who are with you, that everything is going well.

"And the worst, that no one ever realises how that makes you feel... I wear the number seven of Chile and it is a huge responsibility, that's why I'm sorry that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing."

Chile's bid to reach Russia concludes next month with the visit of Ecuador and a final trip to Brazil.

