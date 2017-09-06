Bruce Arena expressed his pride after the United States rescued a "huge" point against Honduras in their quest for an eighth consecutive World Cup berth.
Substitute Bobby Wood equalised in the 85th minute as USA salvaged a late 1-1 draw away to Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
USA struggled in the warm conditions and their qualification hopes looked set to take another blow after last week's loss to Costa Rica when Romell Quioto gave the Hondurans a 27th-minute lead.
But with time running out, Wood smashed home the equaliser as USA retained the third and final automatic berth, albeit on goal difference ahead of Honduras with two matches remaining.
"Getting a point was huge for us," Arena said. "I am proud of how we battled.
"They were tough conditions. With two games remaining we have everything to play for."
Arena added: "Qualification is not assured. We have to do a lot to be there.
"There is still a lot of games to be played, nothing is set. USA must continue to win to achieve our goal."
"It was tough. Lots of credit to [Honduras] – they made it tough," USA forward Jordan Morris told beIN Sports.
"The conditions were obviously difficult. But I think it shows the mentality of our team. We knew that we had to get a result down here and credit to Bobby, he came in and scored a nice goal, but as a team I think we worked really hard the whole game … a point is big for us down here."
|Costa Rica 1 Mexico 1: Dos Santos celebrates 100th appearance in draw
|Point against Honduras ´huge´ for USA, says Arena
|Paraguay 1 Uruguay 2: Debutant Valverde helps stun hosts
|Vidal plans to retire from internationals after World Cup
|Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
|Tite expects more from Firmino
|Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
|Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
|Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
|Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
|Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
|Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
|Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
|O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
|Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz
|Result was Italy´s priority against Israel, says Ventura
|Moldova 0 Wales 2: Coleman´s side survive nail-biter to go second in World Cup qualifying group
|Republic of Ireland 0 Serbia 1: Kolarov strike dents Irish World Cup hopes
|Italy 1 Israel 0: Immobile edges Azzurri towards World Cup play-offs
|Liechtenstein 0 Spain 8: La Roja on track for Russia after Vaduz masterclass
|Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria
|Europe´s biggest clubs are jealous of PSG, claims Le Graet
|Saudi Arabia 1 Japan 0: Al Muwallad strike sees Australia lose out on automatic World Cup spot
|Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Manchester City - Silva
|Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria´s World Cup dream alive
|Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
|Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
|Van Persie allays knee injury fears
|Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
|Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
|Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
|PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
|Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
|Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
|Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
|Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
|Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
|Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
|Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
|Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
|Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
|Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
|Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
|Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
|Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
|Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
|Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
|Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
|We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
|Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
|He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
|Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
|Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref
|Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
|O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
|It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
|Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
|Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
|Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
|Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
|England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
|Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
|False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
|Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
|Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
|#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
|Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
|Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
|Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
|UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
|Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
|Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
|Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
|Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
|Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
|Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
|PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
|Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
|Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
|Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
|Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
|Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
|Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
|Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
|Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
|Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
|Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
|Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
|Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
|Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
|Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
|Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification