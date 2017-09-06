Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar labelled Josep Maria Bartomeu a "joke" after the Barcelona president's recent comments regarding his move.

Neymar, 25, made a stunning world-record €222million move to PSG last month and has made an impressive start to life in Ligue 1.

Bartomeu had told Sport the LaLiga giants made the mistake of relying too much on Neymar and his father, who is also the forward's agent.

But the Brazil star hit back on Instagram, replying to a post from broadcaster Esporte Interativo which quoted Bartomeu.

"This president is a joke," Neymar wrote, followed by four crying laughing emojis.

Barca struggled to find a replacement for Neymar, but did sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €105million.

Neymar has scored three goals and provided as many assists in his first three league games for PSG.