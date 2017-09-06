Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA

The United States avoided back-to-back defeats after salvaging a late 1-1 draw in Honduras to keep their hopes of automatically qualifying for the 2018 World Cup alive.
Stunned by Costa Rica last week, USA faced another major blow on Tuesday when Houston Dynamo star Romell Quioto put Honduras ahead in the first half of the CONCACAF qualifier in San Pedro Sula.
The score remained 1-0 as Honduras looked set to leapfrog USA into the third and final automatic berth for Russia 2018 until substitute Bobby Wood bundled home the equaliser with five minutes of regulation time remaining.
Honduras were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages, Henry Figueroa picking up a second yellow card.
USA are still third in their quest for an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, ahead of Honduras – who occupy the play-off spot – on goal difference after eight games, though they could drop out of the automatic spots later on Tuesday with fifth-placed Panama set to host lowly Trinidad and Tobago.
Bruce Arena almost fielded a completely different XI after making seven changes to his line-up following USA's disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Costa Rica last time out.
Clint Dempsey came in for his record-breaking 41st World Cup qualifying appearance – surpassing Landon Donovan – while Brad Guzan, Omar Gonzalez, DeMarcus Beasley, Kellyn Acosta, Matt Besler and Jordan Morris replaced Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Jorge Villafana, Geoff Cameron, Tim Ream, Fabian Johnson and Wood.
There were just two changes for Honduras, who overcame Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 last week. Brayan Beckeles and Ever Alvarado came in for Felix Crisanto and Emilio Izaguirre.
USA – 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture – were greeted to hot and humid conditions at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, and the Americans struggled in the warm weather.
In a scrappy and physical first half, it was Honduras who looked the more likely to score, and the hosts did just that approaching the half-hour mark thanks to Quioto.
Quioto outpaced Gonzalez, speeding past the American defender and curling the ball past Guzan, off the post and into the net as another MLS-based player haunted USA following Marco Urena's brace for Costa Rica.
USA rarely threatened Honduras and while they managed to get in behind, goalkeeper Luis Lopez was quick off his line to deny Morris before half-time.
The second half was similar to the first, with intensity and standard lacking in the trying conditions as Arena's side desperately sought a leveller.
An equaliser appeared unlikely, until Wood came off the bench and rescued the Americans in the 85th minute.
Lopez was left scrambling after Acosta's free-kick and Wood was on hand to smash the ball into the back of the net for what could prove to be a precious point, with Figueroa seeing red late on for Honduras.
|Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
|Tite expects more from Firmino
|Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
|Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
|Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
|Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
|Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
|Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
|Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
|O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
|Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz
|Result was Italy´s priority against Israel, says Ventura
|Moldova 0 Wales 2: Coleman´s side survive nail-biter to go second in World Cup qualifying group
|Republic of Ireland 0 Serbia 1: Kolarov strike dents Irish World Cup hopes
|Italy 1 Israel 0: Immobile edges Azzurri towards World Cup play-offs
|Liechtenstein 0 Spain 8: La Roja on track for Russia after Vaduz masterclass
|Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria
|Europe´s biggest clubs are jealous of PSG, claims Le Graet
|Saudi Arabia 1 Japan 0: Al Muwallad strike sees Australia lose out on automatic World Cup spot
|Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Manchester City - Silva
|Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria´s World Cup dream alive
|Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
|Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
|Van Persie allays knee injury fears
|Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
|Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
|Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
|PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
|Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
|Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
|Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
|Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
|Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
|Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
|Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
|Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
|Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
|Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
|Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
|Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
|Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
|Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
|Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
|Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
|We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
|Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
|He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
|Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
|Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref
|Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
|O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
|It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
|Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
|Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
|Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
|Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
|England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
|Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
|False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
|Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
|Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
|#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
|Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
|Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
|Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
|UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
|Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
|Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
|Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
|Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
|Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
|Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
|PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
|Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
|Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
|Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
|Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
|Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
|Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
|Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
|Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
|Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
|Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
|Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
|Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
|Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
|Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
|Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification