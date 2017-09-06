Article

Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA

6 September 2017 01:44

The United States avoided back-to-back defeats after salvaging a late 1-1 draw in Honduras to keep their hopes of automatically qualifying for the 2018 World Cup alive.

Stunned by Costa Rica last week, USA faced another major blow on Tuesday when Houston Dynamo star Romell Quioto put Honduras ahead in the first half of the CONCACAF qualifier in San Pedro Sula.

The score remained 1-0 as Honduras looked set to leapfrog USA into the third and final automatic berth for Russia 2018 until substitute Bobby Wood bundled home the equaliser with five minutes of regulation time remaining.

Honduras were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages, Henry Figueroa picking up a second yellow card.

USA are still third in their quest for an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance, ahead of Honduras – who occupy the play-off spot – on goal difference after eight games, though they could drop out of the automatic spots later on Tuesday with fifth-placed Panama set to host lowly Trinidad and Tobago.

Bruce Arena almost fielded a completely different XI after making seven changes to his line-up following USA's disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Costa Rica last time out.

Clint Dempsey came in for his record-breaking 41st World Cup qualifying appearance – surpassing Landon Donovan – while Brad Guzan, Omar Gonzalez, DeMarcus Beasley, Kellyn Acosta, Matt Besler and Jordan Morris replaced Jozy Altidore, Tim Howard, Jorge Villafana, Geoff Cameron, Tim Ream, Fabian Johnson and Wood.

There were just two changes for Honduras, who overcame Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 last week. Brayan Beckeles and Ever Alvarado came in for Felix Crisanto and Emilio Izaguirre.

USA – 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture – were greeted to hot and humid conditions at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, and the Americans struggled in the warm weather.

In a scrappy and physical first half, it was Honduras who looked the more likely to score, and the hosts did just that approaching the half-hour mark thanks to Quioto.

Quioto outpaced Gonzalez, speeding past the American defender and curling the ball past Guzan, off the post and into the net as another MLS-based player haunted USA following Marco Urena's brace for Costa Rica.

USA rarely threatened Honduras and while they managed to get in behind, goalkeeper Luis Lopez was quick off his line to deny Morris before half-time.

The second half was similar to the first, with intensity and standard lacking in the trying conditions as Arena's side desperately sought a leveller.

An equaliser appeared unlikely, until Wood came off the bench and rescued the Americans in the 85th minute.

Lopez was left scrambling after Acosta's free-kick and Wood was on hand to smash the ball into the back of the net for what could prove to be a precious point, with Figueroa seeing red late on for Honduras.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 6 September

03:27 Argentina 1 Venezuela 1: Sampaoli´s men held to costly draw
03:16 Tite expects more from Firmino
01:57 Neymar labels Barcelona president Bartomeu a ´joke´
01:44 Honduras 1 United States 1: Wood rescues late point for USA
00:53 Mata believes Man Utd can win the Premier League
00:31 Colombia 1 Brazil 1: Falcao checks Selecao streak with vital equaliser
00:21 Being close is not worth anything! - Lopetegui warns Spain there is work to do
00:17 Allen eyes two wins from Wales´ remaining qualifiers
00:13 Candreva: Italy criticism was excessive after Spain loss
00:05 O´Neill remains confident of Irish progression
00:01 Bolivia 1 Chile 0: La Roja suffer huge setback in La Paz

Tuesday 5 September

23:48 Result was Italy´s priority against Israel, says Ventura
22:59 Moldova 0 Wales 2: Coleman´s side survive nail-biter to go second in World Cup qualifying group
22:51 Republic of Ireland 0 Serbia 1: Kolarov strike dents Irish World Cup hopes
22:45 Italy 1 Israel 0: Immobile edges Azzurri towards World Cup play-offs
22:38 Liechtenstein 0 Spain 8: La Roja on track for Russia after Vaduz masterclass
22:07 Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria
21:55 Europe´s biggest clubs are jealous of PSG, claims Le Graet
21:26 Saudi Arabia 1 Japan 0: Al Muwallad strike sees Australia lose out on automatic World Cup spot
20:09 Ronaldo convinced me to sign for Manchester City - Silva
19:54 Dramatic equaliser keeps Syria´s World Cup dream alive
19:04 Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
19:00 Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
18:46 Van Persie allays knee injury fears
18:01 Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
17:51 Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
17:28 Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
17:05 Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
16:30 PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
15:47 Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
14:43 Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
14:35 Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
14:13 Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
13:57 Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
13:33 Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
13:16 Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
12:26 Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
11:38 Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
10:56 Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
10:25 Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
09:36 Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
09:21 Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
07:31 Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
04:48 Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
01:42 Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
01:36 We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
01:23 Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
00:43 He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
00:16 Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
00:01 Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref

Monday 4 September

23:54 Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
23:54 O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
23:25 It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
23:21 Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
22:40 Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
22:36 Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
22:35 Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
22:35 England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
22:00 Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
21:29 False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
20:16 Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
19:53 Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
19:09 #BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
18:42 Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
18:10 Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
18:03 Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
16:07 UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
15:48 Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
15:23 Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
15:02 Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
14:11 Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
14:04 Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
13:05 Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
12:50 PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
12:15 Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
11:26 Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
10:55 Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
10:10 Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
09:27 Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
09:18 Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
03:33 Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
02:21 Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
02:18 Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
00:42 Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
00:31 Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
00:27 Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
00:18 Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
00:17 Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
00:07 Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification

Facebook