Robin van Persie has rubbished claims his career is in jeopardy due to a knee injury suffered on international duty with Netherlands.
Fenerbahce striker Van Persie was recalled to the international squad by coach Dick Advocaat for the first time in two years for the latest round of matches.
But the 34-year-old limped out of last Thursday's 4-0 defeat to France in Saint-Denis and some reports suggested the ex-Manchester United and Arsenal star had suffered a torn cruciate ligament.
The speculation led Van Persie to post a statement on Twitter clarifying his condition, with the prognosis apparently a matter of weeks on the sidelines rather than months.
"I would like to make this brief statement with the intention to rectify news spread concerning myself," he said.
September 5, 2017
"I regret that any statements about my injury have been made without my consent and approval.
"At this moment, I have a minor knee injury which has an average recovery time of three weeks.
"This is the conclusion of several knee specialists that come highly recommended, based on the scans, clinical tests and the fact that I could resume the match after the moment the injury happened."
Van Persie is Netherlands' all-time record goalscorer with 50 and has netted 25 times in 57 Turkish Super Lig games since joining Fenerbahce from United in 2015.
|Chelsea legend Wilkins slams Matic sale
|Uzbekistan 0 South Korea 0: Stalemate enough for Taeguk Warriors to secure World Cup berth
|Van Persie allays knee injury fears
|Walker brilliantly teases England team-mate Alli over middle-finger gesture
|Klopp explains Clyne´s Champions League absence
|Monaco make €289m in transfer window as Real Madrid and Arsenal profit
|Ronaldo the best I´ve faced but Messi the greatest ever - Dani Alves
|PSG, Milan and Man Utd biggest transfer spenders as Brighton, Huddersfield make top 10
|Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany
|Juventus president Agnelli appointed new head of ECA
|Neymar sale lets Barcelona return to tradition, says Bartomeu
|Bolt enthused by Mourinho´s impact on Man Utd
|Australia 2 Thailand 1: Leckie winner piles pressure on Saudi Arabia in World Cup race
|Hudson proud as New Zealand reach World Cup play-off
|Coutinho fit to play 90 minutes, says Tite
|Mbappe to PSG named worst-value deal, Liverpool´s Salah swoop the best bargain
|Diego Simeone renews Atletico Madrid deal until 2020
|Bartomeu on Messi´s new Barcelona deal: His father has signed, the contract is valid
|Buffon: Real Madrid don´t need Donnarumma – Navas is great
|Bale helped Wales land Woodburn over England
|Saha: Ibrahimovic return will galvanise Man United
|Lopes determined to silence Monaco doubters after Mbappe departure
|Buffon: It seems like Ronaldo was created in a lab
|Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
|We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
|Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
|He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
|Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
|Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref
|Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
|O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
|It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
|Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
|Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
|Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
|Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
|England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
|Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
|False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
|Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
|Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
|#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
|Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
|Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
|Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
|UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
|Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
|Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
|Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
|Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
|Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
|Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
|PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
|Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
|Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
|Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
|Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
|Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
|Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
|Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
|Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
|Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
|Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
|Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
|Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
|Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
|Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
|Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification
|We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
|Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
|Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
|France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
|Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
|Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
|Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
|Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
|Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
|Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
|Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
|Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
|Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
|We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
|Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
|England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
|David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
|Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
|Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
|Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
|I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
|Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
|Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
|Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
|Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
|Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
|Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
|Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
|Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
|Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
|It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
|Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
|USC use blind long snapper on extra point
|Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
|Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
|Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
|Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
|Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
|Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
|David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
|´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted