Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref

England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed Dele Alli's lewd gesture was directed at team-mate Kyle Walker and not the referee during a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia.
Goals from Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford helped England come from behind to win at Wembley on Monday, as they close in on a place in the finals at Russia next year.
Alli appeared to leave himself at risk of retrospective disciplinary action, television cameras having pictured the Tottenham star apparently using his middle finger to express displeasure at a decision made by French match official Clement Turpin.
But, speaking to the media after the game, Southgate claimed the attacking midfielder was merely interacting with a former Spurs team-mate.
"Dele and Kyle Walker were messing about and Dele made the gesture towards Kyle," he told a news conference.
"They have a strange way of communicating!"
When he was earlier asked about the incident during an ITV interview, Southgate, taken somewhat aback, said: "You've only just told me, just before we started.
"[I've] not seen it. Obviously, we'll have a look at it over the next couple of days."
While Alli ultimately grabbed the spotlight for the wrong reasons, Rashford was deservedly named man of the match for shrugging off the mistake he made in the build-up to Slovakia's opener.
The Manchester United teenager set up Dier's equaliser and struck the winner from outside the area to earn the praise of his manager.
"He showed, like the rest of team, great character, he's obviously made the mistake for the goal but kept persevering, was a real threat, as did the whole team. They kept going," Southgate said.
"And I've got to say… the crowd were brilliant tonight. At a goal down the crowd really stayed with us and that was of huge importance to the team."
Pressed on how Rashford compares to the likes of Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney at similar stages of their England careers, Southgate sounded a note of caution.
"It's very early," he said.
"We've got to keep things in perspective. He is exciting. There's a bit of reward for us. We gave him last summer off from going with the [Under] 21s. He can have an impact in games but there's a long way to go."
|Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
|We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
|Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
|He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
|Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
|Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref
|Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
|O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
|It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
|Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
|Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
|Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
|Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
|England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
|Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
|False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
|Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
|Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
|#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
|Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
|Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
|Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
|UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
|Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
|Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
|Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
|Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
|Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
|Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
|PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
|Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
|Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
|Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
|Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
|Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
|Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
|Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
|Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
|Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
|Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
|Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
|Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
|Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
|Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
|Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification
|We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
|Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
|Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
|France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
|Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
|Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
|Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
|Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
|Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
|Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
|Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
|Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
|Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
|We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
|Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
|England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
|David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
|Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
|Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
|Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
|I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
|Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
|Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
|Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
|Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
|Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
|Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
|Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
|Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
|Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
|It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
|Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
|USC use blind long snapper on extra point
|Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
|Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
|Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
|Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
|Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
|Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
|David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
|´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted