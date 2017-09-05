Related

Article

Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura

5 September 2017 01:42

Giampiero Ventura is "sure" Italy will qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia, despite the country's disappointing loss to Spain.

It was a night to forget in Madrid on Saturday as Italy crashed to their first tournament qualifying defeat in 56 games, beaten 3-0 by Spain.

An Isco brace and a goal from substitute Alvaro Morata condemned Italy to their first loss in a qualifier since 2006 and put Spain in pole position to claim the one and only automatic World Cup berth in Group G.

Italy are three points adrift of leaders Spain and four ahead of Albania after seven matches as a play-off looms but head coach Ventura is confident the four-time world champions will be among the 32 teams to feature in Russia.

"When the group was drafted, we knew that for the first time only the winner would qualify," Ventura said ahead of Tuesday's visit of fourth-placed Israel.

"Of course, if you're not top seed and you play against Spain, you have to concede that you will probably have to go through the play-offs. Actually, that's what almost everyone thought at that time. We did a good job in getting tied to this game. We did not do a good job on Saturday, and Spain deserved to win.

"We will go through the play-off, but we're sure that we will qualify for the World Cup. I agree with [Italian Football Federation president Carlo] Tavecchio, not going to the World Cup will be very bad. But we're not thinking about it now, we're just going to think about the game with Israel, we need to win to qualify for the play-offs." 

Ventura continued: "When I said that Spain were not human, I meant it because of their qualities. You can't buy qualities, either you have them or you have to work hard to improve. But you can't do that in just 20 days.

"I believe that some teams are good and they can play at the same level with great teams just through hard work, otherwise the same team would win all over again. I started coaching one year ago and we played France 48 hours later, we had good results since then. Now we played Spain in September.

"I believe if we had played them in November it would have been different. Maybe we would have lost anyway, but we would have been at the same level of preparation. Not the same level of qualities, of course. I also believe if we would play Spain at the World Cup, after the right amount of preparation, we would play a different game."

Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon, meanwhile, said: "We need to accept criticism. It's inevitable like the changing of the seasons. Personally, I don't feel resentment. We lost 3-0 in a very important game, I'm the goalkeeper and the captain, it's natural to receive criticism.

"The season started too well for me, so it's natural that something now goes wrong. People ask me if I felt hurt by what was said about me, but I honestly don't. This does not affect what I am and what I want to keep being." 

Sponsored links

Tuesday 5 September

01:42 Italy will qualify for World Cup, says Ventura
01:36 We didn´t let Barcelona ´screw´ us with Dembele – Rauball
01:23 Middle finger gesture a joke with Walker – Alli
00:43 He´ll become one of the greatest - De Gea backs Isco to shine
00:16 Strachan straps in for another Scotland ´roller coaster´
00:01 Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref

Monday 4 September

23:54 Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
23:54 O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
23:25 It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
23:21 Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
22:40 Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
22:36 Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
22:35 Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
22:35 England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
22:00 Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
21:29 False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
20:16 Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
19:53 Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
19:09 #BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
18:42 Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
18:10 Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
18:03 Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
16:07 UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
15:48 Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
15:23 Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
15:02 Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
14:11 Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
14:04 Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
13:05 Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
12:50 PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
12:15 Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
11:26 Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
10:55 Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
10:10 Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
09:27 Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
09:18 Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
03:33 Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
02:21 Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
02:18 Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
00:42 Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
00:31 Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
00:27 Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
00:18 Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
00:17 Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
00:07 Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification

Sunday 3 September

23:54 We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
23:36 Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
23:15 Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
22:43 France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
22:42 Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
22:34 Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
21:22 Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
21:21 Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
19:52 Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
19:37 Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
19:27 Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
18:23 Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
18:11 Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
17:53 We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
17:51 Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
17:21 England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
17:10 David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
16:48 Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
16:32 Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
16:09 Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
15:57 I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
15:42 Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
15:24 Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
14:05 Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
13:50 Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
13:15 Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
13:08 Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
12:30 Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
11:54 Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
11:18 Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
10:47 It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
10:34 Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
09:59 USC use blind long snapper on extra point
09:44 Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
07:08 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
04:22 Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
03:34 Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
02:02 Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
00:43 Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
00:26 Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
00:16 David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
00:06 ´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted

Facebook