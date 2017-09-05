Related

Article

Effenberg says Ozil ´must do more´ despite star turn for Germany

5 September 2017 15:47

Stefan Effenberg insists Mesut Ozil "must do more" despite the Arsenal man's star performance for Germany against Norway on Monday.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring at Mercedes-Benz Arena before setting up Julian Draxler to double the lead as the world champions romped to a 6-0 win in their World Cup qualifying clash.

Ozil's performance was in stark contrast to the one he produced in his last club match, during which Arsenal were dismantled by Liverpool in a humbling 4-0 defeat.

The former Real Madrid man came in for heavy criticism for that display, prompting him to call on his detractors to "stop talking and start supporting" the Gunners.

But Effenberg, a runner-up with Germany at Euro 92 and a pivotal figure in Bayern Munich's Bundesliga and Champions League double triumph in 2001, feels Ozil has failed to show improvement in his big-game displays despite the years of scrutiny.

Writing for T-Online, he said: "I have seen matches with Mesut, where I say: he must do more.

"I remember well those matches against Bayern in the Champions League. He disappointed many people there – including [Germany head coach] Joachim Low.

"Steven Gerrard said he would let his team down and be a burden in matches away from home," Effenberg added, referring to the opinion of the former Liverpool captain, who is now a television pundit.

"You can't say he is completely wrong. Ozil has to see and realize that.

"It is not like he is 20 years old and a young player. He turns 29 in October. You wait for an improvement in that area for years. You wish for a development, but it hasn't happened."

Draxler was another to deliver a fine performance against Norway and Effenberg has tipped him to become "world class" if he is able to keep his place in the Paris Saint-Germain first team following the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"If he manages to push through in Paris now, he will be a world-class player," Effenberg said. "And that must be his goal.

"To be honest, he looks to me to be fitting in very well at PSG. His development has been great. Why should he not play alongside Neymar? Draxler is more mature that Mbappe. And experience is a very important factor."

