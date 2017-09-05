Bayern star Alaba injured for Austria

David Alaba gave Bayern Munich an injury scare when he was substituted seven minutes before half-time during Austria's World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Tuesday.

Alaba went down to the turf holding his left ankle following a challenge with Georgia midfielder Valeri Qazaishvili at the Ernst-Happel Stadion and it soon became clear he would be unable to continue.

Austria were trailing to Valerian Gvilia's early goal at that stage but Alaba's replacement, Rapid Wien attacking midfielder Louis Schaub, smashed home an equaliser from close range before half-time.

Bayern won the first two games of their Bundesliga title defence against Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen, with Alaba playing every minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are back in action at Hoffenheim on Saturday and begin their Champions League campaign when Anderlecht visit the Allianz Arena next Tuesday.