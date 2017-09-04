Related

Article

Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive

4 September 2017 22:40

Scotland's dream of reaching the 2018 World Cup remains alive after goals in either half earned Gordon Strachan's side a 2-0 win over Malta.

Christophe Berra's fourth goal for Scotland arrived after just nine minutes as Hampden Park braced itself for an goal-laden outing, but there was little of the fluency and cohesion of Friday's 3-0 win at Lithuania in this performance.

Malta, bottom of Group F with no points from eight games, frustrated their hosts at times but there was relief around the ground when Leigh Griffiths scored Scotland's second from close range after 49 minutes.

News of England's victory over Slovakia at Wembley further boosted Scottish spirits, given that their hopes of qualification depend on leap-frogging Jan Kozak's side into second place in the group.

Scotland will have the chance to do just that on October 5, when Slovakia arrive at Hampden Park for a crucial showdown, but they will need to be more clinical than they were here.

Strachan kept faith with the starting line-up that beat Lithuania and his side initially picked up where they left off in Vilnius.

Stuart Armstrong flashed a shot just wide of goal after five minutes as Scotland pushed forward early on, and Malta goalkeeper Andrew Hogg made a one-handed save from James Forrest's close-range shot two minutes later.

The pressure paid off after nine minutes when Griffiths floated a corner to the far post where Berra rose above his marker to head the ball down past Hogg and into the net.

Armstrong latched onto Andrew Robertson's pass down the left four minutes later and bulged the side-netting with a powerful shot, and Malta defender Sam Magri almost put the ball through his own net when turning Forrest's low cross around the post after 21 minutes.

As the home side dropped the tempo, Malta worked their way into the game and had a shot on goal that Steve Borg put wide after 32 minutes, but the last chance of the first half went to Scotland's Matt Phillips who curled a 25-yard shot towards the corner of the net where Hogg got down to make a good save.

Strachan sent on James Morrison in place of James McArthur for the second half and the change seemed to have a positive impact as Scotland soon doubled their lead.

Robertson broke down the left before exchanging passes with Armstrong and crossing to Morrison, whose shot came back off the post and into the path of Griffiths and the Celtic man bundled the ball into the net from close range.

Again, Scotland sat back and Stephen Pisani was allowed time and space to fire a shot over the crossbar after 51 minutes, but Strachan appeared to be content with a modest scoreline and a somewhat subdued performance.

Griffiths should have made it 3-0 when he burst down the right wing and cut inside after 66 minutes, but his shot was too close to Hogg, who saved low to his right.

After a quiet night in Scotland's goal, Craig Gordon had to be alert to parry Joseph Zerafa's powerful angled drive and there was relief around the ground when Alfred Effiong squandered a chance to score from the rebound, ensuring a second straight win came with another clean sheet.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 5 September

00:16 Strachan straps in for another Scotland "roller coaster"
00:01 Southgate claims Alli gesture targeted Walker, not the ref

Monday 4 September

23:54 Draxler ´confident´ of PSG role despite Neymar and Mbappe arrivals
23:54 O´Neill hails Northern Ireland´s ´away performance´ in home win
23:25 It wasn´t so good to begin with! - Rashford revival delights Dier
23:21 Northampton appoint Hasselbaink
22:40 Scotland 2 Malta 0: Berra and Griffiths keep play-off dream alive
22:36 Germany 6 Norway 0: World Cup holders move one step closer to Russia 2018
22:35 Northern Ireland 2 Czech Republic 0: Evans and Brunt on target as O´Neill´s men close in on World Cu
22:35 England 2 Slovakia 1: Rashford winner brings World Cup qualification closer
22:00 Celtic would have paid £30m for Roberts - Rodgers
21:29 False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe
20:16 Hazard wants AWOL Costa back at Chelsea
19:53 Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
19:09 #BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
18:42 Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
18:10 Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
18:03 Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
16:07 UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
15:48 Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
15:23 Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
15:02 Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
14:11 Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
14:04 Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
13:05 Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
12:50 PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
12:15 Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
11:26 Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
10:55 Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
10:10 Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
09:27 Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
09:18 Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
03:33 Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
02:21 Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
02:18 Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
00:42 Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
00:31 Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
00:27 Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
00:18 Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
00:17 Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
00:07 Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification

Sunday 3 September

23:54 We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
23:36 Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
23:15 Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
22:43 France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
22:42 Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
22:34 Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
21:22 Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
21:21 Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
19:52 Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
19:37 Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
19:27 Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
18:23 Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
18:11 Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
17:53 We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
17:51 Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
17:21 England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
17:10 David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
16:48 Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
16:32 Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
16:09 Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
15:57 I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
15:42 Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
15:24 Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
14:05 Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
13:50 Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
13:15 Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
13:08 Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
12:30 Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
11:54 Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
11:18 Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
10:47 It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
10:34 Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
09:59 USC use blind long snapper on extra point
09:44 Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
07:08 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
04:22 Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
03:34 Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
02:02 Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
00:43 Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
00:26 Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
00:16 David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
00:06 ´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted

Facebook