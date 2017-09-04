Related

Article

Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children

4 September 2017 15:23

Sami Khedira has bought 1200 tickets for Germany's World Cup qualifier against Norway and given them to disadvantaged children.

The Juventus midfielder missed the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic due to injury but is expected to be involved in Monday's fixture in his home town of Stuttgart, where he won the Bundesliga title in 2007.

Khedira, who held a charity match in the area two years ago, has purchased the tickets and distributed them through 15 charitable foundations to children who are socially vulnerable or battling cancer.

"We wanted to do something good for the region two years after the charity game, and the national team match on Monday in Stuttgart offers the ideal setting," he said via the German Football Association's official website.

"With the organisational support of my family, we are enabling young people to attend the game who would not be able to otherwise."

Sponsored links

Monday 4 September

16:07 UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
15:48 Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
15:23 Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
15:02 Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
14:11 Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
14:04 Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
13:05 Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
12:50 PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
12:15 Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
11:26 Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
10:55 Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
10:10 Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
09:27 Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
09:18 Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
03:33 Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
02:21 Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
02:18 Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
00:42 Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
00:31 Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
00:27 Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
00:18 Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
00:17 Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
00:07 Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification

Sunday 3 September

23:54 We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
23:36 Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
23:15 Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
22:43 France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
22:42 Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
22:34 Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
21:22 Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
21:21 Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
19:52 Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
19:37 Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
19:27 Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
18:23 Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
18:11 Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
17:53 We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
17:51 Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
17:21 England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
17:10 David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
16:48 Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
16:32 Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
16:09 Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
15:57 I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
15:42 Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
15:24 Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
14:05 Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
13:50 Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
13:15 Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
13:08 Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
12:30 Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
11:54 Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
11:18 Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
10:47 It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
10:34 Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
09:59 USC use blind long snapper on extra point
09:44 Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
07:08 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
04:22 Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
03:34 Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
02:02 Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
00:43 Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
00:26 Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
00:16 David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
00:06 ´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted

Saturday 2 September

23:51 Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
23:10 No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
22:51 Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
22:40 Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
22:06 Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
21:54 This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
21:15 The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
21:04 Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
20:05 Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
19:56 Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
19:51 Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
19:38 Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
19:37 Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
18:21 Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
17:49 Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
16:37 Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
16:15 I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
16:01 Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
15:46 Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
15:39 Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
15:19 Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
15:07 Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
14:48 Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
14:13 Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
13:36 Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
13:08 Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
12:39 Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
12:37 Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
12:20 Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
11:45 Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
11:34 Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
10:32 Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
09:52 Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
07:25 Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
05:41 Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
05:27 Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
03:15 Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
02:49 United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
02:45 Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
01:25 Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
00:57 Southgate praises England for not panicking
00:33 Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
00:28 Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
00:26 Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
00:11 O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory

Facebook