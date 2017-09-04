False information behind Monaco boos, claims Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe sent a parting message to Monaco supporters claiming "false information" led them to boo him during his last game at the club.

On the final day of the transfer window, the France forward joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent deal worth €180million, and he acknowledged in his message that the move was seen as a defection by the Monaco faithful.

Mbappe was jeered by Monaco fans when he looked on as an unused substitute in a 6-1 win over Marseille in late August, following a statement by a section of the club's supporters criticising his conduct during the transfer saga.

The 18-year-old addressed Monaco's fans in a message posted on his official Twitter account, saying: "I just wanted to thank you for all the love you've shown me during our time together. Never have I been afforded such affection, support and strength.

"I know some of you don't understand my choice and a feeling of anger has been born inside you – I understand. I also understand the boos during our last game, because false information has circulated throughout the 'Mbappe Saga'.

"I haven't changed, my entourage hasn't changed, our values have stayed the same: humility, simplicity, respect.

"One thing is for certain: you can be angry, hate me or even boo me but you can never stop me from loving you because that is the truth – I love you."

Mbappe scored 15 goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco as they clinched the title in 2016-17, and he was named the division's Young Player of the Year.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal were all reportedly interested in signing the fleet-footed teenager, but he opted to join €222m world-record signing Neymar at Parc des Princes.

His farewell message included a note to Monaco's staff, saying: "AS Monaco, if I am where I am, it’s thanks to you. You, my teammates who pushed me every day to reach your same talent ceiling, thank you.

"Thank you Vadim [Vasilyev, Monaco president], a great president but an even greater man. Sport measures humanity in millimetres and hundredths of seconds. Mr president, I thank you for having listened to me and supported me during (and even before) my professional career.

"You always believed in me, encouraged me, helped me. Without you ASM wouldn't be what it is today – a great football club."