Related

Article

#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe

4 September 2017 19:09

Kylian Mbappe trained with new club Paris Saint-Germain for the first time on Monday following his high-profile switch from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.

The 18-year-old striker helped Leonardo Jardim's team to win the domestic league title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

He joined Monaco's rivals PSG on loan late last month in a move that will become permanent for a reported fee of €180million next year.

The exciting teenager netted as a substitute in France's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands last week, becoming the youngest scorer for Les Bleus in 54 years, before starting the 0-0 draw against Luxembourg.

And the latest adventure for Mbappe, who was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and other top European clubs, saw him arrive at PSG's Camp des Loges base and train with his new team-mates for the first time. 

Mbappe could be partnered with PSG's world-record signing Neymar in attack away to Metz on Friday.

Sponsored links

Monday 4 September

19:53 Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
19:09 #BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
18:42 Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
18:10 Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
18:03 Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
16:07 UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
15:48 Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
15:23 Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
15:02 Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
14:11 Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
14:04 Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
13:05 Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
12:50 PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
12:15 Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
11:26 Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
10:55 Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
10:10 Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
09:27 Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
09:18 Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
03:33 Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
02:21 Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
02:18 Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
00:42 Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
00:31 Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
00:27 Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
00:18 Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
00:17 Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
00:07 Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification

Sunday 3 September

23:54 We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
23:36 Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
23:15 Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
22:43 France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
22:42 Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
22:34 Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
21:22 Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
21:21 Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
19:52 Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
19:37 Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
19:27 Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
18:23 Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
18:11 Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
17:53 We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
17:51 Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
17:21 England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
17:10 David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
16:48 Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
16:32 Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
16:09 Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
15:57 I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
15:42 Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
15:24 Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
14:05 Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
13:50 Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
13:15 Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
13:08 Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
12:30 Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
11:54 Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
11:18 Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
10:47 It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
10:34 Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
09:59 USC use blind long snapper on extra point
09:44 Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
07:08 MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
04:22 Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
03:34 Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
02:02 Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
00:43 Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
00:26 Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
00:16 David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
00:06 ´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted

Saturday 2 September

23:51 Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
23:10 No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
22:51 Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
22:40 Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
22:06 Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
21:54 This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
21:15 The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
21:04 Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
20:05 Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
19:56 Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
19:51 Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
19:38 Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
19:37 Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
18:21 Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
17:49 Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
16:37 Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
16:15 I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
16:01 Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
15:46 Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
15:39 Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
15:19 Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
15:07 Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
14:48 Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
14:13 Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
13:36 Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
13:08 Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
12:39 Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
12:37 Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
12:20 Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
11:45 Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
11:34 Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
10:32 Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
09:52 Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
07:25 Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
05:41 Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
05:27 Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
03:15 Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
02:49 United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
02:45 Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
01:25 Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
00:57 Southgate praises England for not panicking
00:33 Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
00:28 Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
00:26 Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
00:11 O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 4 +12 12
2 Monaco 4 +10 12
3 Saint-Étienne 4 +2 9
4 Olympique Lyonnais 4 +5 8
5 Bordeaux 4 +3 8

Facebook