Kylian Mbappe trained with new club Paris Saint-Germain for the first time on Monday following his high-profile switch from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.
The 18-year-old striker helped Leonardo Jardim's team to win the domestic league title and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.
He joined Monaco's rivals PSG on loan late last month in a move that will become permanent for a reported fee of €180million next year.
The exciting teenager netted as a substitute in France's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Netherlands last week, becoming the youngest scorer for Les Bleus in 54 years, before starting the 0-0 draw against Luxembourg.
And the latest adventure for Mbappe, who was reportedly a target for Real Madrid and other top European clubs, saw him arrive at PSG's Camp des Loges base and train with his new team-mates for the first time.
September 4, 2017
@KMbappe #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/aEYhXna7tO— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
Un @KMbappe ravi de découvrir le centre Ooredoo #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/NTldHAWwef— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
L'arrivée de @KMbappe au centre d'entraînement #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/42YnyIu2mB— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
@KMbappe— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
@layvinkurzawa #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/H2L8ZiuqzP
@KMbappe en action pour son premier entraînement !#BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dZytz21hiw— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
Notre nouvelle recrue @KMbappe a un petit message pour vous ! #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/zGEdYHawe8— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 4, 2017
Mbappe could be partnered with PSG's world-record signing Neymar in attack away to Metz on Friday.
|Alderweireld agent demands ´correct contract or transfer´ for Tottenham defender
|#BienvenueKylian - PSG adventure begins for Mbappe
|Messi rift reports rejected by Sampaoli
|Arda determined to fight for place at Barcelona
|Fernando Alonso becomes honorary member at Real Madrid
|UEFA not investigating Manchester City despite LaLiga´s FFP complaint
|Champions League squads: Diego Costa left out by Chelsea as Manchester United name Ibrahimovic, Wils
|Khedira buys 1200 Germany tickets for disadvantaged children
|Lindelof perfect for Manchester United but needs time, says Blomqvist
|Hazard hails ´magical´ Zidane as Chelsea star hints at future in LaLiga
|Icardi has no plans to leave Inter
|Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative
|PSG v FFP: UEFA´s investigation into Ligue 1 big spenders in focus
|Barcelona midfielder Rakitic ruled out of Croatia´s key Turkey qualifier
|Mbappe helped me during Barcelona transfer saga, reveals Dembele
|Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams ´laughable´ Mesut Ozil: Why haven´t you signed yet?
|Eden Hazard would choose Champions League above any other trophy
|Pele backs Paulinho to shock people at Barcelona
|Arsene Wenger: I contemplated leaving Arsenal
|Pele: PSG star Neymar needed to step out of Messi shadow
|Kane a great goalscorer and leader, says Van Nistelrooy
|Klopp will get best out of Oxlade-Chamberlain – Henderson
|Southgate: Kane compares himself to Ronaldo and Messi
|Portugal fortunate to survive Hungary test, says Santos
|Griezmann reminded of Atletico by Luxembourg´s ´beautiful´ warriors
|Bartomeu embarrassed over Barca´s Seri farce – Nice president
|Deschamps infuriated by wasteful France
|Vertonghen toasts Belgium´s World Cup qualification
|We cannot pick all of them - Southgate content with losing Woodburn to Wales
|Alex Morgan confirms return to Orlando Pride
|Robben, Advocaat prepare for Sweden showdown
|France 0 Luxembourg 0: Stubborn visitors hold on for sensational draw
|Hungary 0 Portugal 1: Silva´s header keeps pressure on Switzerland
|Greece 1 Belgium 2: Vertonghen and Lukaku secure World Cup spot
|Legal action threatened as West Ham and Sporting´s Carvalho conflict continues
|Hart to stay in goal for England as Southgate hints at Rashford start
|Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
|Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
|Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
|Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
|Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
|We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
|Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
|England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
|David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
|Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
|Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
|Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
|I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
|Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
|Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
|Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
|Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
|Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
|Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
|Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
|Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
|Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
|It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
|Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
|USC use blind long snapper on extra point
|Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
|Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
|Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
|Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
|Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
|Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
|David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
|´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted
|Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
|No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
|Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
|Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
|Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
|This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
|The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
|Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
|Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
|Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
|Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
|Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
|Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
|Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
|Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
|Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
|I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
|Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
|Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
|Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
|Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
|Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
|Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
|Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
|Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
|Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
|Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
|Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
|Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
|Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
|Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
|Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
|Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
|Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
|Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
|Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
|Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
|United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
|Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
|Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
|Southgate praises England for not panicking
|Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
|Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
|Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
|O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory