Zinedine Zidane has opened up about the headbutt on Marco Materazzi that saw his career as a footballer end in disgrace, admitting: "I did not feel proud".
The former France playmaker was famously sent off in the 2006 World Cup final after he launched himself at Italy defender Materazzi, leaving his team-mates to play out a 1-1 draw before the Azzurri eventually prevailed on penalties.
After watching footage of the incident during an interview with French broadcaster Telefoot, Zidane admitted that he regretted his final act as a player.
"I did not feel proud," Zidane said.
"I am not proud of this gesture - for all these young people, all these coaches, all those volunteers who make football a different thing.
"But it is part of my career, my life. It is one of those things that - although they are not pleasant - we must accept, that we must digest."
|Netherlands 3 Bulgaria 1: Propper double keeps World Cup hopes alive
|Dembele: I had to go on strike to seal Barcelona move
|Scotland´s bad spell is over – Strachan
|Southgate hails ´best defender´ Jones
|Modric fumes Croatia-Kosovo was more ´funniest home video than serious football´
|We got exactly the situation we wanted - Klopp pleased to retain Coutinho
|Zidane ´not proud´ of Materazzi headbutt
|England players and fans must lift each other – Southgate
|David Villa doubtful for Liechtenstein qualifier
|Henderson to remain England captain against Slovakia
|Barcelona will struggle without Neymar, says Mendieta
|Fans´ behaviour an ´absolute no-go´ – Khedira
|I could not help but applaud Isco, says Ventura
|Manchester City skipper Kompany plots coaching career
|Saha hails Lukaku, calls another Mourinho signing ´magic´
|Italy bring in Chelsea new boy Zappacosta
|Garcia hails Liverpool for securing Keita deal early
|Low disgusted by fan behaviour ahead of Czech Republic clash
|Big gap between Real Madrid and Man Utd, warns Cole
|Mbappe wants to make history with PSG
|Wenger not giving up in Lemar pursuit
|Wayne Rooney rules out England return for 2018 World Cup
|It´s grass and four lines - Dier dismisses talk of Spurs´ Wembley hoodoo
|Buffon: Spain defeat does not change Italy belief
|USC use blind long snapper on extra point
|Sterling will bounce back from early England sub - Southgate
|MLS Review: Schweinsteiger lifts Chicago, Orlando thrashed
|Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
|Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
|Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
|Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
|Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
|David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
|´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted
|Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
|No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
|Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
|Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
|Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
|This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
|The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
|Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
|Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
|Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
|Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
|Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
|Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
|Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
|Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
|Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
|I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
|Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
|Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
|Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
|Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
|Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
|Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
|Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
|Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
|Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
|Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
|Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
|Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
|Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
|Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
|Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
|Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
|Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
|Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
|Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
|Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
|United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
|Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
|Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
|Southgate praises England for not panicking
|Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
|Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
|Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
|O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory
|Henderson wants more from England ahead of Slovakia showdown
|Malta 0 England 4: Kane at the double as Three Lions enjoy late flurry
|Lithuania 0 Scotland 3: Robertson stunner helps earn crucial Group F win
|Czech Republic 1 Germany 2: Hummels extends world champions´ perfect record with late header
|San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3: Magennis double sees off determined minnows
|Wantaway striker Costa named in Chelsea´s Premier League squad
|Barcelona signings do not fit the system, complains Xavi
|Barcelona loan forward Munir to Alaves
|Wenger: Lemar rejected deadline-day Arsenal move
|Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure
|Las Palmas sign Remy as he seals Chelsea exit
|PSG confident they will pass FFP tests
|Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan
|Barcelona´s Cardoner criticises Benedito over attempted no confidence vote against Bartomeu
|UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG
|Premier League: Transfer window winners and losers
|Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goals record
|From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an
|Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up
|Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan
|Ramos not following Pique into Spain retirement
|Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving
|Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury
|Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui
|Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move
|Oxlade-Chamberlain can have his best years at Liverpool, says Gerrard
|New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1: Wood treble puts All Whites in play-off control
|Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window
|Manchester United wanted Wenger to replace Ferguson
|Coutinho, Costa, Di Maria – the big transfers to watch out for on LaLiga deadline day
|Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move
|Sampaoli left with ´bitter taste´ after Uruguay draw
|Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|Ausilio: Arsenal demanded too much money for Mustafi
|Aubameyang wanted to join Milan - Mirabelli
|Sakho returns to Crystal Palace
|Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|Drinkwater seals Chelsea switch
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi´s side stunned in qualifying blow
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|I have a lot to prove, admits PSG new boy Mbappe
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi's side stunned in qualifying blow
|Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille
|Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen
|Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea
|Celtic snap up striker Edouard on loan from PSG
|Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan
|Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing
|Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
|Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
|Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
|Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
|Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
|Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan