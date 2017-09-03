Article

Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off

3 September 2017 03:34

Canada gained a measure of revenge against Jamaica, recording a 2-0 win in their friendly on Saturday.

First-half goals from Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Jonathan Osorio saw Octavio Zambrano's men to victory at BMO Field in Toronto.

But there was a downside for the hosts, with 16-year-old sensation Alphonso Davies sent off late in the encounter.

The outing was Canada's first since a loss to Jamaica in their CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final in July, but both nations were understrength for the clash.

Canada took the lead in the 16th minute, with Junior Hoilett allowed to run into the area from the right before crossing for Jackson-Hamel to tap in his third international goal.

It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark as Jackson-Hamel's nice touch put Osorio through and the Toronto midfielder made no mistake with his finish.

Canada goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was forced into a couple of good saves to maintain his clean sheet, while substitute Davies saw red late on.

Sponsored links

Sunday 3 September

04:22 Coutinho stay crucial for Liverpool – Garcia
03:34 Canada 2 Jamaica 0: Jackson-Hamel and Osorio score, Davies sent off
02:02 Lopetegui lauds Isco for impressive display
00:43 Man Utd legend Van Nistelrooy impressed by Lukaku
00:26 Debut Wales goal ´a dream come true´, says match-winner Woodburn
00:16 David Villa hails Isco after making dream Spain return in Italy victory
00:06 ´I was stung by an insect´ - Belotti´s Spain preparations disrupted

Saturday 2 September

23:51 Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
23:10 No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
22:51 Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
22:40 Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
22:06 Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
21:54 This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
21:15 The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
21:04 Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
20:05 Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
19:56 Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
19:51 Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
19:38 Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
19:37 Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
18:21 Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
17:49 Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
16:37 Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
16:15 I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
16:01 Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
15:46 Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
15:39 Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
15:19 Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
15:07 Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
14:48 Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
14:13 Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
13:36 Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
13:08 Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
12:39 Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
12:37 Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
12:20 Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
11:45 Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
11:34 Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
10:32 Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
09:52 Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
07:25 Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
05:41 Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
05:27 Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
03:15 Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
02:49 United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
02:45 Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
01:25 Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
00:57 Southgate praises England for not panicking
00:33 Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
00:28 Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
00:26 Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
00:11 O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory

Friday 1 September

23:55 Henderson wants more from England ahead of Slovakia showdown
23:00 Malta 0 England 4: Kane at the double as Three Lions enjoy late flurry
22:50 Lithuania 0 Scotland 3: Robertson stunner helps earn crucial Group F win
22:45 Czech Republic 1 Germany 2: Hummels extends world champions´ perfect record with late header
22:37 San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3: Magennis double sees off determined minnows
21:45 Wantaway striker Costa named in Chelsea´s Premier League squad
21:09 Barcelona signings do not fit the system, complains Xavi
20:56 Barcelona loan forward Munir to Alaves
20:51 Wenger: Lemar rejected deadline-day Arsenal move
20:46 Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure
20:44 Las Palmas sign Remy as he seals Chelsea exit
20:15 PSG confident they will pass FFP tests
19:32 Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan
18:53 Barcelona´s Cardoner criticises Benedito over attempted no confidence vote against Bartomeu
18:42 UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG
18:21 Premier League: Transfer window winners and losers
17:42 Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goals record
17:07 From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an
16:23 Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up
15:42 Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan
15:33 Ramos not following Pique into Spain retirement
14:40 Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving
14:15 Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury
13:40 Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui
13:03 Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move
13:00 Oxlade-Chamberlain can have his best years at Liverpool, says Gerrard
11:56 New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1: Wood treble puts All Whites in play-off control
11:18 Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window
10:22 Manchester United wanted Wenger to replace Ferguson
09:44 Coutinho, Costa, Di Maria – the big transfers to watch out for on LaLiga deadline day
07:13 Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move
06:19 Sampaoli left with ´bitter taste´ after Uruguay draw
05:28 Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement
04:43 Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
04:08 It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
03:43 Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
03:23 Ausilio: Arsenal demanded too much money for Mustafi
03:21 Aubameyang wanted to join Milan - Mirabelli
03:18 Sakho returns to Crystal Palace
03:09 Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles
03:05 Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
02:45 Drinkwater seals Chelsea switch
02:39 Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi´s side stunned in qualifying blow
02:05 Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
01:40 I have a lot to prove, admits PSG new boy Mbappe
01:39 Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi's side stunned in qualifying blow
01:24 Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille
00:57 Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen
00:43 Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea
00:27 Celtic snap up striker Edouard on loan from PSG
00:25 Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan
00:17 Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing
00:16 Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
00:15 Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
00:11 Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
00:08 Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
00:05 Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
00:02 Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan

Facebook