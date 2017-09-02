Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad

Jack Wilshere has been named in Arsenal's Premier League squad, but injured midfielder Santi Cazorla was left out.

Arsene Wenger indicated Wilshere would be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium in the transfer window if Arsenal received a suitable offer.

But with no deal completed before Thursday's deadline, Wilshere - sent off in an Under-23 match against Manchester City last month - has been included in the 25-man squad submitted to the Premier League.

Cazorla, who is in the final year of his Arsenal contract and has not played since October 2016 due to injury, has posted regular upbeat updates on social media about his ongoing rehabilitation.

But with the Spain midfielder's return to action seemingly some time away, Arsenal opted not to name him in their Premier League squad and he will now not be available to play a league game until at least January.

One step more, one step closer! #Lookingforwardtoseeyouall! A post shared by Santi Cazorla (@santicazorla) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Calum Chambers is included in the squad after Arsenal reportedly rejected bids for the versatile defender from Leicester City, while out of favour full-back Mathieu Debuchy also made the list.