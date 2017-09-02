Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory

Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn came off the bench to fire Wales to a crucial 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Austria in Cardiff.
With second-placed Republic of Ireland held 1-1 in Georgia, Wales had the chance to pull within two points of a play-off spot and did just that courtesy of Woodburn's stunning 74th-minute strike.
Chris Coleman had thrown on the teenager for his international debut just five minutes before he hit the goal that sends Wales to within touching distance of second place in Group D.
The hosts were backed by raucous support at Cardiff City Stadium but the result was far from straightforward as Austria, guided by Bayern Munich's David Alaba, looked more likely to break a first-half deadlock.
But the surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists improved after the break to celebrate just their second victory of qualifying and first since the opening matchday.
Coleman left free agent Joe Ledley out of his starting XI but the manager's faith in 17-year-old Woodburn was rewarded, leaving Wales with a golden chance to apply more pressure when they visit Moldova on Tuesday.
What a strike! Woodburn scores from outside the box on his international debut! Wales 1-0 Austria— Wales (@FAWales) September 2, 2017
All eyes were on Gareth Bale as he returned from suspension and the Real Madrid man sought to make an early impact, but shot harmlessly after driving through the heart of Austria's midfield in the third minute.
Aaron Ramsey fired over from the next opening but it was far from one-way traffic early as David Edwards made an important block on Alaba, before Marko Arnautovic flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal.
Arnautovic then almost punished Wayne Hennessey for coming off his line in attempting to clear a pass in behind, but the goalkeeper managed to hold up the West Ham attacker before recovering defenders arrived to quell the danger.
Austria were dealt a blow midway through the opening stanza with an injured Sebastian Prodl limping off, the Watford defender replaced by teenager Kevin Danso.
The visitors did still create the best chance of the half when Julian Baumgartlinger threaded an incisive pass through to Arnautovic but, with only Hennessey to beat, the 28-year-old guided his angled attempt over the crossbar.
Here's a few pictures from the first half. It's currently 0-0, can Wales do it in the second half? #WALAUT #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/Z2bDBWFhOn— Wales (@FAWales) September 2, 2017
Bale looked to inject more life into Wales' attack after the restart, forcing Heinz Lindner to dive to his left in order to push away a curling effort from distance.
Ashley Williams was fortunate to escape punishment for shoulder-checking the lively Marcel Sabitzer off the ball as Wales continued to grow into the game, Arsenal midfielder Ramsey fizzing a low effort past the post.
And when Bale was needed for a last-ditch tackle on Martin Harnik, Coleman looked to his bench for attacking support - introducing Hal Robson-Kanu and 17-year-old Woodburn.
It was the debutant who produced the necessary magic, punishing Austria for failing to clear their lines with a thumping low drive into the bottom corner.
Skipper Williams denied Arnautovic with goal-line header at the other end while Bale and Robson-Kanu both went close in stoppage time as the home side held on for their biggest result yet in Group D.
Coleman's side will hope to ram home the advantage against lowly Moldova on Tuesday, with Austria returning home to meet Georgia.
|Ventura defends Italy tactics after Spain defeat
|No club came close to matching Belotti clause – Cairo
|Wales 1 Austria 0: Debutant Woodburn hits stunner to snatch vital victory
|Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
|Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
|This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
|The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
|Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
|Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
|Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
|Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
|Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
|Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
|Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
|Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
|Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
|I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
|Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
|Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
|Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
|Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
|Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
|Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
|Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
|Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
|Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
|Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
|Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
|Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
|Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
|Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
|Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
|Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
|Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
|Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
|Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
|Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
|United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
|Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
|Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
|Southgate praises England for not panicking
|Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
|Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
|Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
|O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory
|Henderson wants more from England ahead of Slovakia showdown
|Malta 0 England 4: Kane at the double as Three Lions enjoy late flurry
|Lithuania 0 Scotland 3: Robertson stunner helps earn crucial Group F win
|Czech Republic 1 Germany 2: Hummels extends world champions´ perfect record with late header
|San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3: Magennis double sees off determined minnows
|Wantaway striker Costa named in Chelsea´s Premier League squad
|Barcelona signings do not fit the system, complains Xavi
|Barcelona loan forward Munir to Alaves
|Wenger: Lemar rejected deadline-day Arsenal move
|Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure
|Las Palmas sign Remy as he seals Chelsea exit
|PSG confident they will pass FFP tests
|Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan
|Barcelona´s Cardoner criticises Benedito over attempted no confidence vote against Bartomeu
|UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG
|Premier League: Transfer window winners and losers
|Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goals record
|From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an
|Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up
|Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan
|Ramos not following Pique into Spain retirement
|Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving
|Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury
|Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui
|Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move
|Oxlade-Chamberlain can have his best years at Liverpool, says Gerrard
|New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1: Wood treble puts All Whites in play-off control
|Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window
|Manchester United wanted Wenger to replace Ferguson
|Coutinho, Costa, Di Maria – the big transfers to watch out for on LaLiga deadline day
|Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move
|Sampaoli left with ´bitter taste´ after Uruguay draw
|Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|Ausilio: Arsenal demanded too much money for Mustafi
|Aubameyang wanted to join Milan - Mirabelli
|Sakho returns to Crystal Palace
|Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|Drinkwater seals Chelsea switch
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi´s side stunned in qualifying blow
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|I have a lot to prove, admits PSG new boy Mbappe
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi's side stunned in qualifying blow
|Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille
|Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen
|Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea
|Celtic snap up striker Edouard on loan from PSG
|Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan
|Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing
|Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
|Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
|Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
|Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
|Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
|Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan