This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill acknowledged his side's performance in their 1-1 draw against Georgia on Saturday was as poor as any in their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Shane Duffy scored a fourth-minute header to give Ireland the lead at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, but that was as good as it got for the team's travelling supporters, who watched as Georgia were allowed to dominate proceedings.
The hosts produced the best piece of football of the evening when Valeri Qazaishvili rounded off a slick passing move with the equaliser after 34 minutes, and O'Neill did not hide from his side's shortcomings.
"The first half was as poor as we played this campaign," he told reporters. "We gave possession away too cheaply and allowed them dominate.
"We came here to try and win the game. It was always going to be tough but we had the chances to win it."
Ireland face group leaders Serbia, who moved two points clear with a 3-0 win over Moldova, in Dublin on Tuesday, and O'Neill recognised the disappointment in Tbilisi had enhanced the importance of that game.
"It will have to be a phenomenal effort to beat Serbia on Tuesday," he said. "We have to play better, be at our best. We can do it."
Martin O'Neill: It will have to be a phenomenal effort to beat Serbia on Tuesday. We have to play better, be at our best. We can do it. pic.twitter.com/UuuMhjqrUR— FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 2, 2017
O'Neill went on the defensive in an interview with RTE Sport, and attempted to take the pressure off his players ahead of Tuesday's game by describing Serbia as "technically better" than Ireland.
When asked about Ireland's failure to retain possession against Georgia, O'Neill said: "We'll try and improve, absolutely. We've got a couple of days to work with the players.
"I don't think there's a quick fix to it. We have to try and do better with the ball. We've got one or two very, very decent players who probably didn't play well tonight.
"We're going to try and win a game against Serbia, which is the most important thing. We're going to put heart and soul into the match and try and beat a side who probably – technically – are better than us."
He added: "Three points are hard to get."
|Spain 3 Italy 0: Incredible Isco puts 2010 winners on brink of World Cup place
|Ozil hits back at Arsenal legends
|This was Ireland´s worst performance – O´Neill
|The football industry is not an adult film set - Sporting blast West Ham´s Sullivan over Carvalho cl
|Mourinho describes Pereira as ´future great´ after penning new Man Utd deal
|Penalty woe for Jose Mourinho in Grenfell Tower charity game
|Georgia 1 Republic of Ireland 1: Duffy header not enough as O´Neill´s men lose ground
|Van Nistelrooy scores for Man Utd on Old Trafford return
|Se queda! - Courtois, Luiz tease wantaway Chelsea striker Costa
|Europe´s winners and losers in the transfer window
|Ryan Giggs agrees with Roy Keane, calls transfer market ´ridiculous´
|Bonaventura back in AC Milan training after muscle injury
|Ronaldo backs ´world´s best´ Ramos to help Spain beat Italy
|I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger
|Broos concedes defeat over Cameroon´s World Cup qualification hopes
|Bony´s character makes him Swansea favourite - Rangel
|Wilshere included but Cazorla omitted from Arsenal´s Premier League squad
|Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona
|Coutinho, Sanchez and Costa - the wantaway stars whose dream moves failed
|Barkley denies Chelsea medical claims
|Sullivan claims Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak for West Ham
|Barcelona´s Soler dismisses reports of Messi contract stand-off
|Insigne would be perfect replacement for Neymar - Sacchi
|Moyes blames ´mitigating circumstances´ for Sunderland relegation
|Liverpool demanded €200m for Coutinho - Barcelona´s Soler
|Florenzi thrilled to make Roma return after 10-month absence
|Ferguson threatened to quit Manchester United before treble triumph
|Elated Osorio sets sights on Russia 2018
|Manchester City speculation was not a distraction for Evans
|Madrid confirm Ceballos suffered neck sprain against Italy U21
|Buffon ´an alien´ and all-time great, says Morata
|Arena: USA were outplayed and outcoached by Costa Rica
|Mexico 1 Panama 0: Hosts secure World Cup place
|Ronaldo is historic but doesn´t compare to Messi – Xavi
|United States 0 Costa Rica 2: Urena brace strikes blow to USA´s qualification hopes
|Sanchez to City was ´not very close´, says Wenger
|Scotland close to perfect against Lithuania – Strachan
|Southgate praises England for not panicking
|Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford
|Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan
|Low: Germany were lucky against Czech Republic
|O´Neill relieved as Northern Ireland battle to victory
|Henderson wants more from England ahead of Slovakia showdown
|Malta 0 England 4: Kane at the double as Three Lions enjoy late flurry
|Lithuania 0 Scotland 3: Robertson stunner helps earn crucial Group F win
|Czech Republic 1 Germany 2: Hummels extends world champions´ perfect record with late header
|San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 3: Magennis double sees off determined minnows
|Wantaway striker Costa named in Chelsea´s Premier League squad
|Barcelona signings do not fit the system, complains Xavi
|Barcelona loan forward Munir to Alaves
|Wenger: Lemar rejected deadline-day Arsenal move
|Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure
|Las Palmas sign Remy as he seals Chelsea exit
|PSG confident they will pass FFP tests
|Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan
|Barcelona´s Cardoner criticises Benedito over attempted no confidence vote against Bartomeu
|UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG
|Premier League: Transfer window winners and losers
|Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goals record
|From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an
|Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up
|Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan
|Ramos not following Pique into Spain retirement
|Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving
|Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury
|Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui
|Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move
|Oxlade-Chamberlain can have his best years at Liverpool, says Gerrard
|New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1: Wood treble puts All Whites in play-off control
|Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window
|Manchester United wanted Wenger to replace Ferguson
|Coutinho, Costa, Di Maria – the big transfers to watch out for on LaLiga deadline day
|Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move
|Sampaoli left with ´bitter taste´ after Uruguay draw
|Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
|Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
|Ausilio: Arsenal demanded too much money for Mustafi
|Aubameyang wanted to join Milan - Mirabelli
|Sakho returns to Crystal Palace
|Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|Drinkwater seals Chelsea switch
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi´s side stunned in qualifying blow
|Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
|I have a lot to prove, admits PSG new boy Mbappe
|Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi's side stunned in qualifying blow
|Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille
|Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen
|Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea
|Celtic snap up striker Edouard on loan from PSG
|Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan
|Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing
|Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
|Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
|Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
|Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
|Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
|Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan
|Liverpool send Ryan Kent on loan to Freiburg
|There are three finals left - Santos believes Portugal will qualify
|Mbappe becomes youngest France goalscorer for 54 years
|Ronaldo chasing Puskas after beating Pele goals record
|Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
|France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
|Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
|Hart is England´s best - Southgate defends under-fire goalkeeper
|Everton bolster attack with Vlasic arrival
|Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG: Can Monaco keep up their Ligue 1 challenge?
|Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
|France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
|Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
|Schelotto swaps Sporting for Brighton in €3m deal
|Barca´s Douglas to spend season at Benfica
|Birmingham complete club-record Jota signing
|Leicester midfielder Mendy returns to former club Nice
|Schick in line to make Roma debut in Chapecoense friendly
|Bojan seals LaLiga return with Alaves switch
|Sevilla loan Carole from Galatasaray
|De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux
|Megabucks Mbappe and Dembele the headliners of France´s generation next
|Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco
|Adrien Silva leaves Portugal squad amid Leicester reports
|Arsenal´s Perez heads back to Deportivo on loan
|Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last
|Is he worth the money? Mbappe´s 2016-17 season in Opta stats
|Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
|Lemar named in France team amid Arsenal and Liverpool speculation
|Teenage kicks - Kylian Mbappe´s rapid rise
|Mbappe, Neymar and the biggest transfers in history
|€180million Mbappe joins Neymar in all-star PSG forward line
|Leverkusen agree deal for striker Lucas Alario
|Niang links up with Mihajlovic at Torino
|Premier League stop Renato Sanches from wearing number 85 at Swansea
|Dortmund snap up Manchester City youngster Sancho
|Liverpool target Luan going nowhere, Gremio insist
|Carragher: I´m scratching my head over Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Suarez cleared by Barcelona ahead of Uruguay-Argentina clash
|Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
|Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
|Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
|Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
|Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
|Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
|Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
|Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
|Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
|Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
|Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
|Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
|Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
|South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
|Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
|Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
|Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
|Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
|Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
|Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
|Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
|Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
|I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
|Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
|Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
|Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
|Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
|Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
|Ferguson not convinced by VAR
|Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
|Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
|Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
|Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
|Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
|Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
|Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
|Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea