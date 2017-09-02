I can´t get a game! - Wilshere aims thinly veiled dig at Arsenal boss Wenger

Jack Wilshere has expressed his frustration over his lack of football at Arsenal, writing that he "can't get a game" underneath an Instagram post from former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings.

The England midfielder was told he could leave the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window by manager Arsene Wenger, but a move failed to materialise.

Wilshere spent last term on loan at the Vitality Stadium where a hairline fracture to his left fibula in April ended his season.

The 25-year-old, though, says he is now fit and ready to play and, when responding to an Instagram post by former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings about his new football academy, Wilshere hinted at his discontent with an apparent thinly veiled dig at Wenger.

"Do you take 25-year-olds who can't get a game?" Wilshere wrote. "I'm fully fit and ready go."

A classic of the thinly veiled dig genre from Jack Wilshere...



He admits he "can't get a game" at Arsenal. #AFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/m7jCGGUI3z — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) September 2, 2017

Wilshere is yet to feature for Arsenal in the new campaign and the England international was sent off in an Under-23 appearance against Manchester City last month

Regardless of his lack of action for the Gunners, Wilshere has been included in Arsenal's 25-man squad that was submitted to the Premier League.