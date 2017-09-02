Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan

Valencia completed a double swoop before the transfer window closed in LaLiga, signing Goncalo Guedes and Andreas Pereira on season-long loan deals.
While the window closed on Thursday in the Premier League, Spanish clubs had another 24 hours to finalise their transfer business.
And Valencia – who loaned Nani to Lazio – were active, bringing in Paris Saint-Germain forward Guedes as well as Pereira from Manchester United.
After securing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a blockbusting transfer window, French giants PSG allowed 20-year-old Guedes to join Valencia, having made just one start in Ligue 1 following his €30million arrival from Benfica in January.
Official Statement I #SomGuedes https://t.co/iRj5KumOaH pic.twitter.com/apaaAfkltm— Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) September 1, 2017
Pereira was not expected to leave United but the Brazilian midfielder has been sent out on loan by manager Jose Mourinho – who has a wealth of midfield options including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini – to gain further experience.
The 21-year-old returns to LaLiga, having impressed during last season's loan spell at Granada, where he scored five goals in 35 league appearances.
Official Statement I #SomPereira https://t.co/MJv82aq4W0 pic.twitter.com/H21DP9aRx2— Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) September 1, 2017
Marcelino's Valencia are undefeated after two LaLiga matches following their 2-2 draw at reigning champions Real Madrid before the international break.
|It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
