Chiellini a doubt for Juventus´ clash with Barcelona

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is a doubt for their opening Champions League fixture with Barcelona because of a calf problem.

The centre-back suffered the injury in training with Italy on Friday and was ruled out of their World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Israel.

He has since returned to Turin and, while Juve confirmed the injury is not considered serious, it is severe enough to put his participation in the Serie A game with Chievo on September 9 and the clash with Barca at Camp Nou three days later in doubt.

Juve will monitor the injury in the coming days and should he miss their next two games, then Medhi Benatia, Andrea Barzagli and new signing Benedikt Howedes are all candidates to come into the side, Daniele Rugani having partnered the 33-year-old at the back in the 4-2 win at Genoa last time out.