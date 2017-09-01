Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move

Sporting CP have reached an agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Adrien Silva, with the Portugal midfielder's move to the Premier League now awaiting FIFA and Football Association approval.

Leicester requested a two-hour extension to Thursday's 2300BST deadline to get a reported £22million deal for the 28-year-old over the line.

Danny Drinkwater's late outgoing to Chelsea was confirmed shortly afterwards but there remained no word on Silva, who was photographed at Leicester's training ground.

Leicester are understood to be confident their paperwork is in order with the FA, while Sporting released a statement on Friday confirming the deal, providing FIFA give the green light.

The statement read: "Sporting Club de Portugal... informs the market that we have reached an agreement with Leicester City Football Club for the definitive transfer of the sporting and economic rights of the professional soccer player Adrien Silva.

"The registration of the same [player] is awaiting confirmation of FIFA."

Euro 2016 winner Silva, who was heavily linked with a switch to then Premier League champions Leicester last year, was allowed to leave the Portugal camp ahead of his country's 5-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Thursday to tie up his club future.

Deadline day proved to be busy for Leicester, with Austria centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic joining on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, while midfielder Nampalys Mendy returned to former club Nice on a similar deal.

Although Drinkwater departed, another hero of their title win – 2015-16 PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez – remains at the King Power Stadium.

Vicente Iborra, Harry Maguire and Kelechi Iheanacho joined Craig Shakespeare's squad earlier in the transfer window.