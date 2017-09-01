Related

Article

Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui

1 September 2017 13:40

Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui does not expect harsh treatment of Gerard Pique from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Italy.

The Barcelona defender's outspoken defence of his club's interest in the intense rivalry with Real Madrid, coupled with a public sympathy for the Catalan independence movement, has led to boos from Spain fans on a number of occasions during his impressive international career.

There are concerns that matters could come to a head when Pique takes to the pitch at Madrid's home this weekend, with Sergio Ramos having already urged fans not to target his team-mate.

But Lopetegui is confident that supporters will be firmly on the player's side during what could be a crucial Group G encounter.

"I'm not worried about the issue of Pique and the Bernabeu," he told a news conference. "I'm sure the fans in Madrid will help the national team because we're going to need them, especially in a moment of the game where we need their energy."

Both sides have won five of their six matches in qualifying, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw in Turin last October, when a late Daniele De Rossi penalty cancelled out Vitolo's opener.

Lopetegui expects Italy to produce a different display and insists they cannot be considered a defensive side any longer.

"It will be a tough match because they're an amazing team, a huge opponent. Spain have to give the best of themselves to get a result," he said.

"They have a style of play that has been the same with different coaches. They have won all their recent matches, aside from the draw against us. They're not 'catenaccio' any more.

"I expect a totally different game from the one we played in October. I expect an Italy who are different in every aspect."

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has been tipped to start on Saturday, the 23-year-old having signed off from club duty with a spectacular overhead kick in a 3-0 Serie A win over Sassuolo.

Lopetegui is refusing to focus too much on halting Belotti alone, though.

"He's an excellent player, he's improved a lot. But there are many other players: [Lorenzo] Insigne, [Antonio] Candreva, [Ciro] Immobile...," he added.

"He's a great player and that's why he's in the squad."

Sponsored links

Friday 1 September

20:46 Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure
20:44 Las Palmas sign Remy as he seals Chelsea exit
20:15 PSG confident they will pass FFP tests
19:32 Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan
18:53 Barcelona´s Cardoner criticises Benedito over attempted no confidence vote against Bartomeu
18:42 UEFA opens FFP investigation into PSG
18:21 Premier League: Transfer window winners and losers
17:42 Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo on surpassing his goals record
17:07 From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an
16:23 Vidal: Sanchez to Manchester City reports were made up
15:42 Valencia send Medran to Alaves on loan
15:33 Ramos not following Pique into Spain retirement
14:40 Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving
14:15 Chiellini out of Spain, Israel clashes with ankle injury
13:40 Pique Bernabeu boos no concern for Spain boss Lopetegui
13:03 Sporting CP give green light to Adrien Silva´s Leicester move
13:00 Oxlade-Chamberlain can have his best years at Liverpool, says Gerrard
11:56 New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1: Wood treble puts All Whites in play-off control
11:18 Premier League clubs spent record £1.413bn in transfer window
10:22 Manchester United wanted Wenger to replace Ferguson
09:44 Coutinho, Costa, Di Maria – the big transfers to watch out for on LaLiga deadline day
07:13 Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move
06:19 Sampaoli left with ´bitter taste´ after Uruguay draw
05:28 Angry Vidal hints at Chile retirement
04:43 Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
04:08 It was only cramp - Suarez allays injury fears
03:43 Brazil 2 Ecuador 0: Barca target Coutinho and Paulinho inspire win
03:23 Ausilio: Arsenal demanded too much money for Mustafi
03:21 Aubameyang wanted to join Milan - Mirabelli
03:18 Sakho returns to Crystal Palace
03:09 Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles
03:05 Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
02:45 Drinkwater seals Chelsea switch
02:39 Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi´s side stunned in qualifying blow
02:05 Uruguay 0 Argentina 0: Suarez hobbles off in draw
01:40 I have a lot to prove, admits PSG new boy Mbappe
01:39 Chile 0 Paraguay 3: Pizzi's side stunned in qualifying blow
01:24 Benfica give Gabigol Inter escape, sell Mitroglou to Marseille
00:57 Dragovic joins Leicester on loan from Leverkusen
00:43 Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea
00:27 Celtic snap up striker Edouard on loan from PSG
00:25 Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan
00:17 Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing
00:16 Barkley stuns Chelsea with u-turn on £35million switch
00:15 Brighton secure Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul on season-long loan
00:11 Bony effectively confirms Swansea return
00:08 Chelsea complete deal for Torino full-back Zappacosta
00:05 Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona
00:02 Watford further bolster defence with Wague loan

Thursday 31 August

23:56 Liverpool send Ryan Kent on loan to Freiburg
23:48 There are three finals left - Santos believes Portugal will qualify
23:25 Mbappe becomes youngest France goalscorer for 54 years
23:06 Ronaldo chasing Puskas after beating Pele goals record
22:56 Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
22:46 France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
22:44 Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
22:23 Hart is England´s best - Southgate defends under-fire goalkeeper
22:20 Everton bolster attack with Vlasic arrival
22:19 Mbappe joins Neymar at PSG: Can Monaco keep up their Ligue 1 challenge?
21:56 Belgium 9 Gibraltar 0: Trebles for Meunier and Lukaku as Hazard makes scoring return
21:46 France 4 Netherlands 0: Lemar, Mbappe score in rout of disappointing Dutch
21:44 Portugal 5 The Faroe Islands 1: Ronaldo surpasses Pele mark with classy treble
21:24 Schelotto swaps Sporting for Brighton in €3m deal
21:24 Barca´s Douglas to spend season at Benfica
21:09 Birmingham complete club-record Jota signing
20:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy returns to former club Nice
20:50 Schick in line to make Roma debut in Chapecoense friendly
20:49 Bojan seals LaLiga return with Alaves switch
20:43 Sevilla loan Carole from Galatasaray
20:39 De Preville swaps Lille for Bordeaux
20:32 Megabucks Mbappe and Dembele the headliners of France´s generation next
20:30 Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe´s finest goals for Monaco
20:29 Adrien Silva leaves Portugal squad amid Leicester reports
20:28 Arsenal´s Perez heads back to Deportivo on loan
20:15 Deadline-day round-up: Sanchez, Lemar still in limbo as Mbappe goes through at last
20:10 Is he worth the money? Mbappe´s 2016-17 season in Opta stats
20:09 Zeegelaar signs four-year deal at Watford
20:07 Lemar named in France team amid Arsenal and Liverpool speculation
20:00 Teenage kicks - Kylian Mbappe´s rapid rise
19:53 Mbappe, Neymar and the biggest transfers in history
19:32 €180million Mbappe joins Neymar in all-star PSG forward line
19:28 Leverkusen agree deal for striker Lucas Alario
19:10 Niang links up with Mihajlovic at Torino
18:23 Premier League stop Renato Sanches from wearing number 85 at Swansea
18:16 Dortmund snap up Manchester City youngster Sancho
18:03 Liverpool target Luan going nowhere, Gremio insist
17:58 Carragher: I´m scratching my head over Oxlade-Chamberlain
17:25 Suarez cleared by Barcelona ahead of Uruguay-Argentina clash
17:00 Imbula joins Toulouse on loan after frustrating Stoke spell
16:54 Nani joins Lazio on loan from Valencia
16:51 Ambition and desire outweigh age, says Spain striker Villa
16:47 Juventus new-boy Howedes rejects Bonucci comparisons
16:46 Impenetrable Iran set new World Cup qualifying record
16:43 Burnley buy Wells from Huddersfield
16:33 Postecoglou takes blame as Australia fall flat in Japan showdown
16:13 Sanches among Europe´s young elite - Clement
16:11 Watford wrap up season-long Karnezis loan
16:08 Origi seals loan switch from Liverpool to Wolfsburg
16:04 South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
15:54 Oxlade-Chamberlain admits Liverpool switch a surprise to many
15:46 Paraguay set to join Argentina-Uruguay bid for 2030 World Cup
15:29 Sakho saga rumbles on as West Ham striker seeks return to France
15:16 Inter sign Bastoni, then loan him back to Atalanta
15:04 South Korea 0 Iran 0: Hosts miss chance to qualify for Russia against 10 men
15:01 Sanches makes loan switch from Bayern to Swansea
14:32 Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
14:31 Oxlade-Chamberlain made instant impact on Klopp
14:19 Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen
13:51 Leverkusen splash out on teenage star Retsos
13:36 Kampl signs four-year Leipzig deal
13:33 Japan 2 Australia 0: Asano, Ideguchi send Samurai Blue to World Cup
13:33 Tottenham complete Aurier capture on deadline day
13:04 Liverpool sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal
12:38 Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult
12:29 I´m just chilling at home - Mustafi´s father and agent rules out deadline-day move
12:05 Leeds bring in Cibicki from Malmo
11:52 Shawcross agrees new four-year deal at Stoke
11:37 Alonso tips Napoli to surprise in Champions League
11:16 Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht
10:17 Metz bring in Wollscheid from Stoke
10:10 Ferguson not convinced by VAR
09:13 Deadline Day: Five transfers to look out for
07:35 Tite tells Barca target Coutinho: Go where you feel happy
04:09 Real Madrid can win six trophies this season – Alonso
02:41 Ferguson: Real Madrid team to beat in Champions League
02:09 Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to finalise transfer
01:50 Godin: Uruguay have to be at their best to stop Messi
01:01 Arsenal to City rumours no worry for Sanchez, says Chile boss Pizzi
00:02 Sanches has to play - Rummenigge on Bayern youngster joining Swansea

Wednesday 30 August

23:49 Ferguson feels for Liverpool over Coutinho saga
22:38 Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch
21:31 Deschamps wary of Netherlands threat to France
20:02 Mitrovic banned for three games after Lanzini clash
19:46 Southampton loan Clasie to Club Brugge
19:36 West Brom confirm loan coup of PSG midfielder Krychowiak
18:48 Juventus complete Howedes signing
18:15 Vidal denies involvement in police incident at Chile casino
17:59 Germany lose Khedira, Gnabry to injuries
17:06 Tottenham complete signing of Foyth from Estudiantes
16:57 Inter confirm knee ligament injury for new boy Cancelo
16:38 Schick sees no difference between Roma and Juventus
15:56 Benedito brands Bartomeu ´out of control´ as Barcelona no confidence vote gathers pace
15:21 There´s nothing negative about Sanchez transfer saga, says Bravo
14:28 Oblak open to Atletico Madrid exit in 2018
13:59 Lindelof ´always wants to play´ amid difficult start at Man Utd
13:53 Atletico chief Cerezo ´optimistic´ over Costa return
13:28 I was brave to leave Chelsea, says England´s Chalobah
13:26 Gibbs completes West Brom switch from Arsenal
13:10 Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool
12:32 Snodgrass lays into under-fire Hammers boss Bilic
12:18 Giroud ´ashamed´ by Arsenal´s Liverpool capitulation
11:42 WATCH: Neymar and Brazil star show off Samba skills with dressing room keepy-uppies
11:26 Ox to Liverpool and Sterling for Sanchez? Neville ´sad´ at Arsenal plight
11:00 I already have bellyache when everyone´s fit! - Hoeness rules out Bayern swoop for Draxler
10:42 Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing
10:15 De Bruyne: If Man City want Sanchez, they will try everything
09:30 Howedes set for Juventus medical
09:22 Rooney criticism ´unfair´, says England striker Defoe
06:56 Bale unfazed by latest Madrid boos – Coleman
02:33 Asensio will win Ballon d´Or – Vazquez
00:23 England want to be the best in the world – Henderson

Facebook