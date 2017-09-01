Lemar ´very happy´ at Monaco after failed Arsenal move

Thomas Lemar reaffirmed his commitment to French champions Monaco after a move to Arsenal failed to materialise.
Premier League outfit Arsenal reportedly made a bid upwards of £90million for Lemar but the transfer was called off on Thursday's deadline day.
Amid the transfer chaos, Lemar – also a target for Liverpool according to reports – scored a stunning goal in France's 4-0 rout of 10-man Netherlands in World Cup qualifying.
And the 21-year-old is glad to be returning to Stade Louis II after the international break.
"I am a player of Monaco, I am very happy there," Lemar told Canal +.
"Now I'm going to make a good season with my club, to try to progress and move forward in my career with Monaco.
"I prepared for this game as usual. I do not lose my head, even if there are rumours. I was focused on my game, that's all that mattered to me."
Lemar and Monaco – who lost Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko during the transfer window – have made a flawless start to their title defence in Ligue 1, winning four successive matches to open the season.
|Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
|Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
|A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
|Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
|Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
|PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
|Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players
|Guardiola wary of Carroll´s aerial threat
|Ramos makes red card history in LaLiga
|Championship Review: Bristol City go third with Boro win as Bolton climb off bottom
|Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 0: Ramos sees red as champions miss chance at San Mames
|Wenger fuming as errors ruin ´absolutely brilliant´ Arsenal display
|Mourinho: Arsenal players loving the beauty of the grass
|Mourinho praises ´great´ De Gea after United hold Arsenal at bay
|Pastore blames lack of focus after PSG are stunned at Strasbourg
|De Gea levels Premier League saves record
|Berizzo discharged from hospital after successful cancer surgery
|Heynckes encouraged by instrumental Muller
|Griezmann & Filipe Luis set sights on Champions League ´miracle´
|Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3: De Gea stars as United survive Pogba dismissal
|Gattuso aims to improve Milan´s mentality
|Pogba to miss Manchester derby after Arsenal red card
|Pardew confident despite goalless draw in first game
|Swansea deserve to be bottom, accepts Clement
|Watford should have had ´clear´ penalty, Silva claims
|´Naive´ Brighton were taught a lesson, concedes Hughton
|Dyche confirms Brady taken to hospital with ´serious´ injury
|Allardyce hails Everton grit after first win
|Pochettino proud of 10-man Tottenham´s fighting spirit
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Bahoken ends unbeaten run for Emery´s men
|Klopp: Surprise Liverpool line-up was key in goal romp
|Valverde: Umtiti injury cost Barcelona two points
|We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc
|Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Griezmann winner cuts gap to Barca
|Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1: Diouf winner sinks Swans to the bottom
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds
|Leicester City 1 Burnley 0: Brave Gray winner continues Foxes revival under Puel
|Watford 1 Tottenham 1: Sanchez sent off as 10-man Spurs earn away point
|Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence
|Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors
|Umtiti facing eight weeks out with hamstring injury
|Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
|Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
|World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
|Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
|It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
|Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
|We are our own biggest enemy – Low
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller