Related

Article

Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona

1 September 2017 00:05

Juventus youngster Moise Kean has joined Serie A counterparts Verona on a season-long loan.

The 17-year-old striker became the first player born this millennium to play in Serie A and the Champions League after breaking into Massimiliano Allegri's first-team squad last season.

A last-minute winner at Bologna from Kean on the final day concluded another title-winning campaign for Juve and he will now hope to benefit from further senior opportunities at Verona.

Fabio Pecchia's side were promoted from Serie B last term but are without a win so far in the top flight, with a goalless draw at Crotone following their opening 3-1 defeat at home to Napoli.

Sponsored links

Sunday 3 December

04:23 Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
02:33 Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
01:24 PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
00:31 Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players

Saturday 2 December

23:30 Guardiola wary of Carroll´s aerial threat
23:25 Ramos makes red card history in LaLiga
22:55 Championship Review: Bristol City go third with Boro win as Bolton climb off bottom
22:39 Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 0: Ramos sees red as champions miss chance at San Mames
22:12 Wenger fuming as errors ruin ´absolutely brilliant´ Arsenal display
22:00 Mourinho: Arsenal players loving the beauty of the grass
21:42 Mourinho praises ´great´ De Gea after United hold Arsenal at bay
21:14 Pastore blames lack of focus after PSG are stunned at Strasbourg
21:01 De Gea levels Premier League saves record
20:42 Berizzo discharged from hospital after successful cancer surgery
20:36 Heynckes encouraged by instrumental Muller
20:33 Griezmann & Filipe Luis set sights on Champions League ´miracle´
20:30 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3: De Gea stars as United survive Pogba dismissal
20:24 Gattuso aims to improve Milan´s mentality
20:17 Pogba to miss Manchester derby after Arsenal red card
20:13 Pardew confident despite goalless draw in first game
20:01 Swansea deserve to be bottom, accepts Clement
19:52 Watford should have had ´clear´ penalty, Silva claims
19:34 ´Naive´ Brighton were taught a lesson, concedes Hughton
19:26 Dyche confirms Brady taken to hospital with ´serious´ injury
19:18 Allardyce hails Everton grit after first win
19:13 Pochettino proud of 10-man Tottenham´s fighting spirit
19:00 Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Bahoken ends unbeaten run for Emery´s men
18:52 Klopp: Surprise Liverpool line-up was key in goal romp
18:50 Valverde: Umtiti injury cost Barcelona two points
18:43 We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc
18:11 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Griezmann winner cuts gap to Barca
17:58 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1: Diouf winner sinks Swans to the bottom
17:56 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds
17:54 Leicester City 1 Burnley 0: Brave Gray winner continues Foxes revival under Puel
17:53 Watford 1 Tottenham 1: Sanchez sent off as 10-man Spurs earn away point
17:53 Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start
17:52 West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence
17:28 Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear
17:27 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors
17:16 Umtiti facing eight weeks out with hamstring injury
16:56 Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
16:48 Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
16:21 World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
16:14 Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
16:12 It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
16:10 Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
15:47 We are our own biggest enemy – Low
15:21 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
14:56 Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
14:50 Giroud – England are afraid of France
14:35 Roma hand Manolas new deal
14:11 Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
14:03 Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
13:46 A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
13:45 Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
13:45 Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
12:45 Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
12:39 Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
11:19 I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
10:30 Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
08:28 Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
06:08 Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
05:18 Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
03:50 Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
02:38 Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
01:17 Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
00:34 Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
00:27 Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui

Friday 1 December

23:55 Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
23:53 Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
23:20 Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
23:11 Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
22:47 Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
22:19 Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
21:47 Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
21:32 World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
21:20 World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
20:53 Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
20:07 World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
19:39 World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
19:13 World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
18:39 World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
18:33 World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
18:27 World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
18:12 World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
18:11 World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
18:02 World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
17:27 World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
16:59 World Cup 2018: Draw in full
16:34 Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
16:07 I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
16:04 Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
15:53 Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
15:32 Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
15:24 Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
15:12 Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
15:02 Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
14:52 Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
14:20 The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
14:18 Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
13:42 Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
13:37 Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
13:21 Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
13:10 Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
12:39 Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
11:49 Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
11:25 Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
10:44 How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
10:18 Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
09:24 Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
07:49 Shandong Luneng part with Magath
06:41 Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
03:53 Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
02:52 Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
00:24 Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 15 +25 38
2 Juventus 15 +27 37
3 Internazionale 14 +18 36
4 Roma 14 +17 34
5 Lazio 13 +18 29

Facebook