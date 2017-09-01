Juventus send highly rated Kean on loan to Verona

Juventus youngster Moise Kean has joined Serie A counterparts Verona on a season-long loan.

The 17-year-old striker became the first player born this millennium to play in Serie A and the Champions League after breaking into Massimiliano Allegri's first-team squad last season.

A last-minute winner at Bologna from Kean on the final day concluded another title-winning campaign for Juve and he will now hope to benefit from further senior opportunities at Verona.

Fabio Pecchia's side were promoted from Serie B last term but are without a win so far in the top flight, with a goalless draw at Crotone following their opening 3-1 defeat at home to Napoli.