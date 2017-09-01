Insigne growing tired of Napoli´s trophy failure

Lorenzo Insigne has challenged Napoli to turn attractive football into trophies after being left "angry" by their failure to win major honours in recent seasons.

Napoli have become one of Serie A's most impressive outfits under Maurizio Sarri, but they have finished second and then third in his two seasons at Stadio San Paolo so far.

And Insigne wants this to change this term, eyeing a big campaign with Napoli and Italy.

"We have fun in training, but we have to win," he told AS. "We get tired of listening to people saying we're playing well when we do not win anything.

"It makes me angry. This year we must not throw away any opportunity [to win a trophy] - we all understand that.

"My goal is to win something with Napoli, qualify for the World Cup with Italy and gain a great deal of experience. Hopefully that can happen."

Napoli have started the season with consecutive wins in Serie A and beat Nice over two legs to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.